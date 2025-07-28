Gender Bill: Wives, Daughters Of Godfathers May Hijack Special Seats –Analyst

A public affairs analyst, Isah Ahuraka, has said the gender bill proposing reserved seats for women in the national and state assemblies, is a double-edged sword as political godfathers may hijack it for their wives and daughters.

Ahuraka, who expressed this fear in Abuja at the weekend, said decades of systemic bias and entrenched barriers have excluded Nigerian women from leadership, hence the bill was germane but if care is not taken, the elite may undermine the laudable intention.

He said: “Redressing this imbalance is long overdue; however, good intentions must be matched with sound judgement.

“Reserved seats could become tools for consolidating political power, filled not by new leaders, but by relatives and loyalists wives, daughters, and protégés of entrenched political figures.

“This could transform a well-intentioned reform into another mechanism of political control, advancing the interests of the powerful rather than amplifying new voices.”