New Telegraph

July 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gender Bill: Wives,…

Gender Bill: Wives, Daughters Of Godfathers May Hijack Special Seats –Analyst

A public affairs analyst, Isah Ahuraka, has said the gender bill proposing reserved seats for women in the national and state assemblies, is a double-edged sword as political godfathers may hijack it for their wives and daughters.

Ahuraka, who expressed this fear in Abuja at the weekend, said decades of systemic bias and entrenched barriers have excluded Nigerian women from leadership, hence the bill was germane but if care is not taken, the elite may undermine the laudable intention.

He said: “Redressing this imbalance is long overdue; however, good intentions must be matched with sound judgement.

“Reserved seats could become tools for consolidating political power, filled not by new leaders, but by relatives and loyalists wives, daughters, and protégés of entrenched political figures.

“This could transform a well-intentioned reform into another mechanism of political control, advancing the interests of the powerful rather than amplifying new voices.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Flooding: 20 Anambra Buildings May Collapse Before August
Read Next

Niger Boat Accident: 13 Bodies Recovered, Passengers Still Missing