‘Gender-Based Violence, Harassment Impede Productive Work Space

To create an atmosphere of peace and inclusion in the workplace, experts have suggested steps to.be taken by both employers and employees in order to ensure a productive workforce.

They made the declaration recently during a training in Lagos organised by Labour Writers Association of Nigeria in collaboration with FriedrichEbert-Stiftung and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The training centred on the theme: ‘Gender-Based Violence and Harassment in the Workplace.’ In her keynote speech, the Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Chinyere Almona, FCA, said the issue of gender-based violence and harassment in the workplace did not only violate individual rights but also impedes the creation of safe, inclusive, and productive work environments.

She said gender-based violence and harassment remained pervasive globally, with one in three women estimated to experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, most often by an intimate partner.

Almona said, in the European Union, one-third of women report similar experiences, with many incidents occurring in the workplace and going unreported due to stigma and fear, adding that the economic cost is staggering.

She said: “According to the World Bank, eliminating discriminatory practices and enabling women’s full participation in the workforce could increase global GDP by over 20 per cent.

In Nigeria, the statistics are equally troubling. Around 30 per cent of women aged 15 to 49 have faced physical or sexual violence.

“In 2024 alone, the Nigeria Police Force handled 17,415 cases of gender and domesticbased violence, with 15,692 brought to court. Women in fields like healthcare and education are especially vulnerable to verbal abuse, sexual harassment, and intimidation.

Despite ratifying Convention No. 190, Nigeria still struggles with implementing effective legal and institutional mechanisms to prevent and redress workplace harassment.

“The ILO Convention No. 190, adopted in 2019 and ratified by Nigeria in 2022, is the first international standard recognising the right of all to a world of work free from violence and harassment, including gender-based harm.

It offers a comprehensive and inclusive framework: defining violence and harassment broadly to include physical, psychological, sexual, and economic harm; applying its provisions to both formal and informal sectors; and protecting workers, interns, apprentices, and job seekers.

“The Convention mandates preventive strategies such as workplace policies, training, and awareness initiatives, and obliges member states to offer legal remedies, support services, and protective measures for victims.

Its adoption by Nigeria provides a historic opportunity to address GBVH structurally and sustainably.” She stressed that despite the strong legal foundation of Convention No. 190, several barriers persist in translating it into practice in Nigeria.

According to her, ”cultural norms rooted in patriarchy continue to normalise or trivialise GBVH, often silencing victims and discouraging them from seeking justice.

A lack of awareness among both employers and employees about the Convention’s provisions and workplace rights further hampers implementation.” To advance the fight against GBVH, she said Nigeria must adopt a multi-pronged, coordinated approach.

“Legislative reform is essential; national laws must be harmonized with Convention No. 190, and explicit workplace policies should be instituted to prohibit GBVH and establish clear reporting and disciplinary procedures,” she said.

She noted that a safe workplace “s not a privilege but a right and when we do that we are doing what is right.” On her part, Funmi Komolafe, a former Labour Editor at Vanguard, advised journalists to verify facts before publishing, especially reports on sexual harassment.

She emphasised that one of the rules in journalism is that facts are sacred. She said: “So a journalist needs to be sure of his or her facts before publication. This does not mean that a journalist may not err.”

According to her, sexual harassment in the workplace is any unwelcome sexual advances or verbal or physical conduct of sexual nature, acceptance of which is explicitly or implicitly made a condition for favourable decisions affecting one’s employment, or which has the purpose or effect of unreasonably interfering with the individual’s work performance or creating an intimidating, hostile, abusive or offensive working environment, which may consist of: insults, remarks, jokes and insinuation of a sexual nature and inappropriate comments on a person’s dress, physique, age or family situation.

She further noted that to report sexual harassment, there must be a complainant. According to her, “at this stage we need to consider the channels of complaints that would not place the complainant at a disadvantage.

First, has the workplace a channel for the complainant to make her claims? If the answer is negative, reporting becomes difficult. However, if the complainant has enough facts to prove her case, then the reporter has a story.

“For example, if a manager keeps sending text messages to a lady to meet her in the hotel, then there is a story. However, the text and the reply of the complainant are necessary for the reporter to have an acceptable copy.

