Gender Advocate, Osasu Igbinedion Among Africa’s 100 Most Impactful People

Founder of TOS Foundation Africa and Chief Executive Officer of the TOS Group of Companies, Chief (Mrs) Osasu Igbinedion-Ogwuche, has been named by Ranks Africa as one of Africa’s 100 Most Impactful People in 2025.

Over the past year, IgbinedionOgwuche has worked to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic process, particularly through her leadership on the Reserved Seats for Women Bill.

A statement from the TOS Media said as convener of the national advocacy coalition, she helped elevate the issue of wo m e n ’s representation from a legislative proposal to a national priority, positioning the bill as an important step toward more representative governance.

“Her work has brought together lawmakers across party lines, alongside traditional and religious leaders, underscoring the idea that broader political inclusion helps build public trust and stronger institutions.

“Alongside political reform, her work has focused on improving the social and economic conditions that shape women’s lives. “Through the Shift the Needle Campaign, Osasu has supported state-level advocacy for increased domestic funding for family planning and reproductive health.”