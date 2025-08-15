Gender Activist Condemns Humiliating Treatment Of Ibom Air Passenger, Emmanson

…Calls for Due Process, Gender-Sensitive Aviation Protocols

The Executive Director of the Grassroot People and Gender Development Center (GRADE), Mrs Vivian Emesowum, has condemned the “Humiliating and violent” treatment of Ms. Comfort Emmanson, who was forcibly dragged out of an Ibom Air aircraft on Sunday, August 10, says it a violation of human dignity and women’s rights.

Emesowum described the incident captured in widely circulated video footage as a disturbing breach of both Nigerian law and international human rights conventions, stressing that while disruptive behaviour on flights cannot be condoned, disciplinary measures must always respect due process and gender sensitivity.

“No woman—or any individual—should be subjected to physical assault, public humiliation, or viral exposure of such an ordeal,” she said. “Aviation security procedures must prioritise dignity and safety, not degrade them.”

According to GRADE, preventing future abuses requires systemic reforms in the aviation sector, starting with transparent investigations into the Ibom Air incident. Emesowum urged the airline and relevant authorities to hold all perpetrators accountable, warning that public trust in the industry depends on consistent enforcement of due process.

She also called for mandatory gender-sensitive protocols across Nigerian airlines, particularly in security or disciplinary interventions involving women.

“Such procedures must ensure the presence of female officers to minimise the risk of physical and psychological harm,” she said.

Other recommendations include continuous staff training for airline and security personnel to international standards, with emphasis on tolerance, conflict resolution, and de-escalation techniques.

Others are institutional accountability including embedding reforms within aviation regulatory frameworks to prevent repeat violations; and the use of responsible technology in restricting inappropriate use of personal devices and social media by airline staff to safeguard passengers’ dignity and the country’s image.

While acknowledging the government’s role in securing Emmanson’s release and reversing her lifetime flight ban, Emesowum stressed that reactive measures are insufficient without structural changes.

“An injury to one woman’s rights is an injury to us all,” she said, adding that the case serves as a warning for the need to protect passengers—especially women—from abuse and humiliation in public settings.

GRADE reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for policies that uphold dignity, equality, and justice in all public institutions, including the aviation sector.