GenCos’ N4trn Debt: Reflections, Implications And Efforts (2)

In this concluding part, SUCCESS NWOGU reports on the looming threat of a national blackout over the N4 trillion owed GenCos

NNPC engages gas producers

As the gas shortage continues to inhibit the operations of the GENCOs, prior to August, 2021; the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) stated it was working with gas suppliers to increase gas supply to the GENCOS.

This is as Egbin power plant confronted one of its challenges headlong. Chief Operating Officer for Gas and Power, NNPC, Yusuf Usman, while speaking in Lagos during a facility visit to Egbin power plant, stated that the corporation was committed to deepening gas utilisation in the country and supply for gas to power.

He said: “I have listened to all the concerns you raised. An area of concern to me is when you talked about the gas constraints. We are going to support you to make sure that the power supply is steady.

We are having a session with gas suppliers in this regard. “I am aware that works are ongoing in this regard to ensure that all the power we generate is safely evacuated.”

Usman said the turnaround of the thermal power station (By then, the biggest in Sub Saharan Africa — post privatisation) was a great feat that needed to be emulated by other stakeholders.

He said: “The visit has been an eye-opener for me. We have seen turbines that have been running for over 40 years. We have seen efforts being made by Egbin management to effect a turnaround at the plant through an overhaul of the entire system.

“We have also seen the support you have been giving to the youths through employment and capacity development opportunities.”

Chairman of Board of Directors, Egbin Power Plc, Temitope Shonubi, revealed the company’s plan to add between 1,750 megawatts (MW) and 1,900MW to Nigeria’s power generation pool.

According to him, the plant had gone through major overhauling, which had helped to increase its generation from the low capacity it had before it was privatised in 2013. He said: “Egbin has 1,320MW capacity.

As at the time we took over, the plant was generating 300MW which is abysmal 22 per cent. As of today, our generation capacity has surged and we are doing 89 percent.

“We have reached the highest peak of 970MW and we are working hard to ensure sustainability of this feat. “The 970MW we hit is the highest recorded this year and based on our core value of sustainability, we are working round the clock to make sure that we sustain the gains, which we have made.”

Sonubi identified challenges facing the company to include gas constraints and liquidity and grid limitation. He, however, said stakeholders including, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the NNPC had been working tirelessly and collaboratively to tackle the issues.

Accusations

Major controversies that erupted were allegations of falsified generation capacity by TCN against GENCOs and the Forex crisis which threatened to crash the nation’s electricity sector. Controversy over issues between GENCOs and other stakeholders has dated for years.

In June 2018, electricity generating companies faulted the allegation that they claim to generate more electricity than they do so as to collect more money.

In a recent statement through its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, TCN said most of Nigeria’s power plants submit generation capacities they are unable to deliver to the National Control Centre (NCC) on demand.

“The NCC operates strictly in line with the grid code and merit order. Stability of the national grid is paramount. Unfortunately, many GENCOs, due to greed, destabilise the grid through illegal practices in order to col lect more money from NBET.

“They do so through false capacity declarations, unwillingness to put their generators on effective frequency response, delay in executing NCC dispatch instructions, intimidation and blackmail of NCC operatives,” the TCN statement said.

According to them, the allegations by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) showed a lack of adequate knowledge of the workings of the country’s electricity market.

But the APGC described TCN’s allegation as malicious and baseless. It said it also showed ignorance of the Nigerian electricity market proceedings by TCN.

Ogaji said its members “strongly disputed” the allegation, adding that it was important to clarify that GENCOs are not currently paid on capacity declaration, but only on delivered capacity.”

She explained that delivered capacity, means conversion of metered energy to capacity, a practice, she said, was ‘unknown or practiced by any electricity market in the world.’

According to her, it is impossible for the GENCOs to falsify their generation capacity claims since such declarations are usually confirmed by the NCC before allocating same the DISCOs.

She opined that considering that the NCC cannot allocate what was not available, it was absurd and baffling how the TCN reached its conclusion.

Ogaji insisted that GENCOs not only have available capacity, but well above the capacity of the national transmission grid to evacuate.

She said the question that should concern the TCN should be why the national grid with about 12,000 megawatts (MWs) capacity is not able to evacuate 7,500MW of electricity. “Can the DISCOs’ alleged load dropping account for TCN’s inability to evacuate the GENCOs available capacity?” Ogaji queried.

According to her, the grid constraints and inefficient grid administration by TCN could be the reason, the NCC forced GENCOs to ramp down on their generation capacity and was refusing to take responsibility for incidental charges.

She stated that it was difficult to distinguish between the alleged load dropping by the DisCos and transmission inefficiency by TCN. She said that of late the latter was to blame for serial burning of power transformers across the national grid.

For her, the inability of the grid to evacuate available electricity generated by GENCOs resulted in the NCC dictating the volume the grid can carry. Ogaji said: “No GENCO can declare the generation capacity it does not have.

The NCC uses SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) and other electronic means to confirm every GENCOs declared capacity.

“Therefore, it takes ignorance of the market flow to make such a frivolous allegation that GENCOs declare false capacity they cannot make available on demand.”

Post privatisation issues

Recall that Nigeria’s power sector was privatised in November 2013. The investors reportedly paid $2.5 billion for the control of 11 power distribution companies and six power generating plants.

The exchange rate at the time was $1 to N158.29, with the highest rate for that month at N158.99.

However, forex issues were compounded, nine years after and depending on the source of forex, the exchange rate between the naira and the United States dollar was N440/$1 on the official market and N735/$1 on the black market.

Access to forex seemed the most existential threat facing the industry, though the sector was grappling with the issues of estimated billing and remittances, cost-reflective tariff, and depreciation of the naira.

The situation was so dire that some investors defaulted in loan repayment as they could not access forex to pay back the loans.

Another challenge they encountered was funding capital expenditure (CAPEX) largely required to improve the state of power supply in the country mostly in dollars.

According to reports, they relied on importation to acquire most of the technological solutions, power transformers, distribution transformers, electrical conductors and meters required to deliver stable power.

Power sector analyst, Bayode Akomolafe was reported to have said: “The electricity industry is highly dependent on the direct importation of goods and services as the local supply chain is not robust enough to support the high technology (hi-tech) products needed to ensure the reliability and availability of power in the value chain.

“Importing raw materials is also necessary for the limited local supply chain that supports the sector. “With the low liquidity of foreign exchange in Nigeria’s open market and the high exchange rate in the parallel market, the cost of electricity production increases.

The additional expense adds to the strain already caused by the lack of cost-reflective tariffs. The Naira’s volatility puts investors’ returns at risk rather than encouraging them to invest in Nigeria’s energy industry or the country as a whole.

“Parts for equipment reliability are typically sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who sell in foreign currency or at the most index to the black market exchange rate.

In addition, while services can be local, many labour-cost transactions still occur in foreign currencies, especially with OEMs who provide specialized services.”

He added: “The currency rate similarly influences the cost of gas, which is the primary fuel for Nigeria’s power plants. This scenario is the same for all sectoral players, from gas suppliers through the transmission to distribution companies.

“In addition to operational costs, fixed costs are also a function of forex. Construction, engineering, and equipment purchases all rely significantly on foreign exchange.

The instability of the Naira makes financial decision-making extremely difficult for private investors. “The cost of borrowing money from foreign sources rises due to currency depreciation, like that of the Naira, which can significantly raise the cost of financing capital projects in the electricity industry.

Despite these obvious challenges, charging a cost-reflective tariff is viewed as politically sensitive as we approach the 2023 elections.

“For investors, investments in the electricity value chain are risky under these conditions due to the sub-optimal utilization of the assets and uncertainty in cash flow for the service provided.”

Recognising the challenges, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under Godwin Emefiele resolved to provide intervention funds running into trillions of naira for the power sector.

In addition, the CBN mandated players in the sector to explore backward integration to find solutions to the high importation of equipment required to support the sector.

Yet, the assembly plants and manufacturing companies still lamented the cost of raw materials, most of which were imported and indexed to the black market exchange rate.

He recommended that the government should provide a forex window for power sector players if stable and affordable electricity is critical to boosting local production.

CBN also recognised that to achieve this, the government must resolve the forex challenges by boosting oil exports in the short term, securing a lifeline from external sovereign funding or in the long run drastically increased exports so as to earn more forex.

Why GenCos received below 40% of 2024 invoice

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) admitted that power generation companies in the country have so far received less than 40 percent of their 2024 invoice.

Commissioner, Planning, Research and Strategy, NERC, Yusuf Ali, speaking at the 15th edition of the PwC’s Annual Power and Utilities Roundtable with the theme: Reigniting hope in Nigeria’s electric power sector, in Lagos, said that power generation companies in the country had so far received less than 40 percent of their 2024 invoice.

He said the GENCOS, however, had continued to give 100 percent output despite these shortcomings. Ali said: “I am impressed that they’re still powering Nigeria. There’s no month this year where they’ve received up to 40 percent of the invoice issued.

“I don’t know a business in Nigeria where somebody gives you a service 100 percent despite getting less than 40 percent invoice monthly.”

Power Generating Companies (GENCOs) are a crucial part of the electricity supply chain in many countries, including Nigeria. They emerged as a result of power sector reforms aimed at increasing efficiency and attracting private investment.

In Nigeria, the unbundling of the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) led to the creation of GENCOs, among other entities. GENCOs are typically established as separate companies, each owning and operating power generation assets such as thermal or hydroelectric plants.

They may be owned by private investors, government agencies, or a combination of both. They are responsible for generating electricity and selling it to DisCos or other customers through the national grid.

Their primary functions include: power generation, operating and maintaining power plants to produce electricity; and Capacity Management: Ensuring sufficient generation capacity to meet demand.

They are also responsible for grid stability: Contributing to the stability and reliability of the national grid as well as Commercial Operations: Selling electricity to DisCos or other customers, managing revenue, and optimizing financial performance.

They play a vital role in ensuring a stable and reliable electricity supply, and their performance has a direct impact on the overall efficiency of the power sector.

The debt

The N4 trillion debt accumulated by GENCOs in Nigeria is a complex issue with multiple contributing factors.

It has been attributed to several factors such as: Unpaid Power Supply: They are owed N2 trillion for power supplied to the national grid in 2020, and an additional N1.9 trillion in legacy debt.

This was confirmed by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu. Legacy Debt: This refers to outstanding payments owed to GENCOs for power supplied prior to the current tariff structure.

Harsh Monetary and Fiscal Conditions: GENCOs face challenges due to volatile exchange rates, high inflation, and poor access to finance, exacerbating the debt issue.

Liquidity Crisis: The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) is reported to be experiencing a liquidity crisis, making it difficult for GENCOs to operate efficiently. Inadequate Tariff Structure: The current tariff structure may not be sufficient to cover the costs of power generation, leading to financial strain on GENCOs.

Reports are rife that there is limited payment by DisCos as they may not be paying GENCOs in full or on time, exacerbating the debt issue.

Another challenge is Gas Supply Constraints: GENCOs may face challenges in accessing affordable gas supply, leading to reduced power generation and revenue.

Infrastructure challenge is another issue as aging infrastructure, lack of maintenance, and inadequate investment in power generation and transmission assets can impact GENCOs’ ability to operate efficiently.

Policy and Regulatory Issues have also been fingered as challenges in the sector: It is a fact that unclear or inconsistent policies and regulations can create uncertainty and hinder GENCOs’ ability to operate effectively.

These factors highlight the complexity of the issue and the need for a comprehensive solution to address the debt accumulation and ensure the long-term viability of the power sector. The implications of not paying the N4 trillion debt to GENCOs could be severe and farreaching.

It could lead to the collapse of the power sector as non-payment of debts could lead to the collapse of GENCOs, resulting in a significant reduction in power generation capacity and further exacerbating the country’s power supply challenges.

Implications

There could also be the loss of investor confidence: Failure to settle debts could deter potential investors, making it challenging for GENCOs to secure funding for new projects or maintenance, ultimately affecting the growth and development of the power sector.

It could result in reduced power generation: GENCOs may struggle to maintain operations, leading to reduced power generation and potentially causing widespread power outages, affecting businesses, industries, and households.

It can also result in increased unemployment: The collapse of GENCOs could lead to job losses, both directly and indirectly, affecting the livelihoods of thousands of Nigerians.

Non-payment of GENCOs debt has a negative impact on the economy: The power sector’s instability could have a ripple effect on the economy, discouraging investment, and hindering economic growth and development.

Obviously, it has the propensity to lead to infrastructure deterioration as lack of maintenance and investment could lead to further deterioration of power infrastructure, making it challenging to achieve sustainable power supply.

A power sector commentator, Aniete Utebor said the payment of the debt could have several positive implications: She added that it should lead to improved power supply: Settling the debt could enable GENCOs to maintain and improve their power generation capacity, leading to a more stable and reliable power supply.

According to her, there will be increased investors’ confidence: She stressed that paying off debts could restore investors’ confidence in the power sector, attracting new investments and promoting growth and development.

Utebor said: “The payment of the debt will lead to enhanced maintenance and upkeep. With sufficient funds, GENCOs could prioritise maintenance and upkeep of their facilities, reducing downtime and increasing overall efficiency.

“Another benefit is that Job Creation and Economic Growth: A stable power sector could lead to increased economic activity, job creation, and overall economic growth.

“Payment of the debt should reduce risk of power outages: GENCOs would be better equipped to meet power demand, reducing the likelihood of power outages and associated economic losses.”

She stated that it could also improve creditworthiness: Paying off debts could improve GENCOs’ creditworthiness, enabling them to access financing for new projects and investments.

She added that it also has the prospect of increasing government revenue as a stable power sector could lead to increased government revenue through taxes and other means.

Utebor said: “Very importantly payment of the debt could result in better service delivery: GENCOs could focus on delivering better services, including improved power quality and reliability.

“It is factual that by paying the debt, the government and relevant stakeholders can help stabilize the power sector, attract investments, and promote economic growth and development.”

A power analyst, Ajayi Kehinde, warned that if GENCOs’ debt was not paid and they carry out their threat of national blackout, it can have significant implications across various sectors of the country.

He said it could lead to economic disruption as businesses, industries, and services may come to a halt, resulting in financial losses and potential long-term damage to the economy.

He also identified public health and safety as another risk. He warned that hospitals, emergency services, and critical infrastructure may be affected, putting lives at risk and compromising public health and safety. Kehinde said: “Communication Disruption.

If there is a national blackout, phone and internet services may be disrupted, making it difficult for people to communicate and access essential information.

“There is also the possibility of transportation disruption: Traffic lights, airports, and other transportation systems may be affected, causing congestion, delays, and potential accidents.

“In addition, there will be food and water supply: Food storage, water treatment, and distribution systems may be impacted, leading to potential shortages and health risks.

“Prolonged blackouts can lead to social unrest, looting, and other forms of civil disturbance. It can also compromise national security, particularly if critical infrastructures, such as power plants, water treatment facilities, or military installations are affected.

“The implications of a national blackout can be far-reaching and devastating. The importance of reliable and resilient power infrastructure cannot be over-emphasised.

FG’s acknowledgement

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu acknowledged the debt through his Special Adviser, Bolaji Tunji, who said the government was fully aware of the situation and was actively working on a resolution.

He revealed that the Ministry of Finance will soon take over responsibility for the debt settlement. He said: “We are not unaware of this debt, which partly arises from the federal government’s subsidy commitments.

Some of these debts predate the current minister’s appointment, but he has consistently pushed for their resolution due to the critical impact on GenCos and the entire power value chain.”

The Minister had in February said the government owes electricity generation companies and electricity distribution companies over N4 trillion in electricity subsidies.

He confirmed that N2 trillion was being owed to GenCos as legacy debt, while another N1.9 trillion was being owed to them as part of the electricity subsidy for 2024. Adelabu also confirmed that DisCos were owed N450 billion for the 2024 electricity subsidy.

He spoke during the sixth edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Series held at the National Press Centre, Abuja where he made his presentation of the first 100 days performance review for 2025 (Q1 2025).

The Minister also pledged the FG’s commitment to resolve the over N4 trillion debt owed to electricity generation companies (GENCOS).

He said among the challenges in the sector is the huge outstanding debts to the Power Generation companies in the form of unpaid government subsidies totaling N4trn as of December 2024.

Adelabu further disclosed that N1.94 trn is the unpaid subsidy for the year 2024 alone, which, according to him, is now about N200m monthly.

The Minister assured that at least N2 trillion of the outstanding debt would be paid before the end of the year, in a bid to prevent the shutdown of power production plants across the country.

Adelabu said: “While we recognise the concerns of electricity consumers, we must collectively acknowledge that maintaining the current tariff structure is unsustainable for both the government and the sector’s long-term viability.

“The current subsidy regime significantly strains public resources that could be invested in improving service delivery and infrastructure.

We are committed to working transparently with all stakeholders to implement necessary adjustments that balance affordability with the financial sustainability required to provide reliable power for all Nigerians.

