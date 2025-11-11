GENCOS Lost N2.31trn In 12 Years

Power-generating companies in Nigeria lost a whopping N2.31 trillion over the last 12 years, between 2013 and September 2025, as a result of unused electricity due to grid and operational constraints, data from the Association of Power Generation Companies, (APGC) have revealed.

According to the data presented by APGC Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Joy Onani, at its 20th anniversary celebration, the amount is the total of generated power that could not be evacuated by the national grid or distributed to end users.

The data from Ogaji, President of APGC, the umbrella body for all electricity generation firms in Nigeria, showed the worsening financial strain facing the nation’s electricity market, as generating companies continue to incur huge losses from stranded generation capacity.

While GENCos periodically declare between 6,000MW and 7,000MW available capacity, the national grid evacuates about 4,500MW which leads to about 2,000 megawatts of stranded power with concomitant billions of naira losses to the power generating companies.

The data revealed that total stranded generation capacity between January and September 2025 averaged 2,221.99MW, leading to N119 billion in capacity payment losses within the period. In addition, a cursory review from 2013 shows that the market has forfeited over N2.3tn to stranded power.

According to the data, in 2015 stranded power was 3,010.24MW (45.50 per cent), costing the sector N214.93 billion, in 2016, stranded power was 3,827.98MW representing 54.38 per cent of available generation capacity with attendant N273.32 billion financial losses.

In 2017, 3,311MW of power was stranded, (N236.47bn loss;) in 2018, stranded capacity reached 3,698MW resulting in N264.08 billion loss, in 2019, stranded power was 3,597MW leading to a loss of N256.85bn and 2020, N266.10bn lost from 3,742MW stranded power.

The data further showed that in 2021, the stranded power was 2,248MW leading to a N159.85 billion loss; in 2022, 1,816MW (N132.19bn); 2023 stranded power was 2,226MW, resulting in N162.06 billion loss and in 2024 stranded power was 2,180MW resulting in N154.72 billion loss.

According to the data, available generation capacity in the country averaged 6,806.63 megawatts between January and September 2025 but only about 4,637.72MW was actually utilised, leaving 2,221.99MW stranded per month.