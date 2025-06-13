GENCOs, DISCOs Sale: Allegation Against Jonathan Politically Motivated – Group

Share

The National Integration Group (NIG), a good governance group, said the allegation by former Minister of Budget and Planning, Dr. Shamsudeen Usman against former President Goodluck Jonathan, is politically motivated.

Shamsudeen who served under Johnathan administration, had at a book launch, alleged that the administration sold the nation’s power sector to friends and cronies.

But NIG in a statement by its Chairman, Baba Isimi, said it was another attempt to smear the Jonathan administration for political reasons.

“This is not the first time such allegations have surfaced in politically charged settings,” Isimi stated.

According to him, it is a groundwork to undermine Jonathan’s potential role in the 2027 political landscape.

“He claims the process was rushed. Does this imply the Jonathan administration lacked the authority to set its own timelines? Were there legal or procedural breaches?

“Did the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) or the National Council on Privatisation object to the pace or structure of the sales? If so, why were their concerns ignored?

“If the sales were flawed, does blame rest solely on President Jonathan, or does it extend to the Council of Ministers (where Dr. Usman served), the National Assembly, and other oversight bodies?” he asked.

Isimi wondered why the renowned economist like Shamsudeen who is known for his intellectual rigour, and an insider in the administration, did not intervene against the process knowing that the sales were flawed.

“As an accomplished economist and former Minister of Budget and Planning, Dr. Usman understands the intricacies of privatisation.

According to Isimi, “while presidents bear ultimate responsibility, governance is a collective effort.

“The privatisation process involved multiple institutions: ministers, legislators, regulators, and technical committees.”

He challenged the former Minister to name beneficiaries of the sales, or provide evidence, adding that it only fuel populist outrage without accountability.

“If his intent is genuine critique, he should detail specific failures and culprits rather than resorting to politically convenient generalizations.

“Nigeria’s development depends on factual, solution-driven discourse; not recycled accusations from insiders who were part of the very system they now condemn,” he added.

