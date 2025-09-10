Gen Z Protesters End Nepal Unrest, Launch Nationwide Cleanup

After days of violent unrest caused by a social media ban and grievances against government corruption, Nepal’s Generation Z protesters have officially ended their demonstrations and pivoted toward restoration.

A widely circulated notice from @nepalyouthclub declared that the protest had ended and called on youth across the country to lead cleanup efforts on September 10.

This shift from street resistance to civic rebuilding was mirrored by real action: groups of young volunteers, visibly Gen Z, spread out in Kathmandu to clear streets, remove debris and burnt materials, and restore order in heavily impacted areas such as Singha Durbar, Maitighar Mandala, and New Baneshwor.

Local authorities and the Nepali Army, which had restored calm, also supported the cleanup.

The protests had begun on September 8 when the government banned 26 social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and X triggering youth-led uprisings under the banner of the “Nepo Kids” movement.

Protesters, frustrated over political nepotism and lack of economic opportunity, flooded the streets of Kathmandu and other cities.

Clashes with security forces resulted in at least 19–24 deaths, hundreds injured, and damage to key government buildings.

The unrest ultimately forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign, and the social media ban was lifted the next day.

Authorities continue to maintain security with curfews in place and the army actively deployed across Kathmandu.