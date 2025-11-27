Gen Uba: Oh No, Never Again!

Brigadier General Musa Mohammed Uba must not die in vain. Perhaps, time is ripe for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to exercise full authority, save his high office and the nation from Boko Haram/ISWAP-powered embarrassment. President Bola Tinubu should be tired of condolence messages. This is one death too many.

Terrorism in the North-East has cost the country the lives of onestar generals more than was lost during the Civil War. Facts are sacred. Never in the history of the Nigerian Armed Forces has a Brigadier General been killed on the battlefield. From Burma to China, during the World Wars to Congo, under United Nations supervision, no Nigerian officer above the rank of Colonel, died fighting.

Today, sadly that record stands no more. At the last count, Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) have eliminated Nigerian one-star generals. Musa Uba was captured and killed on November 14, 2025. Three years earlier, Dzarma Zirkusu died fighting for his nation. A modern day Nigerian Brigadier General must have spent, at least 25 years, in service.

Faced with insecurity from all angles, it is sad that all the exposure and experience of a quarter of a century will be wasted by terrorists within minutes. The Federal Government and the people of Nigeria must weep for the military. The humiliation is unacceptable. The high profile beheading of Wing Commander Chinda Hedima was never avenged.

Uba, who did everything to escape, was failed by the system and diminished by criminals who ordinarily should not qualify to serve as his guards. All through the Civil War, no one-star general died on the battlefield. And they were involved, especially on the Biafran side. Victor Banjo, a Nigerian Lt. Col who found himself in Biafra where he was promoted to Brigadier, liberated the Mid-West but did not advance beyond Ore.

He was later accused of plotting the ouster of General Emeka Ojukwu and executed. The most experienced officer in combat during the Civil War, was Biafra’s Brig. Conrad Nwawo.

He joined the Army in 1950 and was commissioned in 1953. The man saw real war and even escaped death at Afor Igwe Market Ogidi on March 18, 1967. However, one of Biafra’s Service Chiefs, Chude Sokei, was not that lucky. Nwawo commanded three divisions.

From General Officer Commanding (GOC) 11 Division, he was redeployed to 13 Division. When the German mercenary, Rudolf Steiner left, his place was taken by the man who received the Military Cross for bravery in the Congo.

Nwawo was not the most senior officer on both sides. The Nigeria Army had Col. Wellington Bassey, who was commissioned in 1948, but was nowhere around the battlefield. Brig. Babafemi Ogundipe was away in London as High Commissioner.

Other Nigerian generals, one-star and above, held administrative positions. And none of them died. In Biafra, Hilary Njoku, Philip Effiong, and Ogere Imo did not do much outside their command positions. Very senior officers who fought included Maj. Gen Alex Madiebo, Brigadiers Mike Okwechime, Patrick Amadi, Tony Eze and Sylvanus Nwajei.

They all survived the crisis. By 1970 when the war ended, Nwawo, the most senior battle tested officer, had spent 17 years in the Army. That is less than the number of years put in by Uba. And also not up to Zirkusu’s years in service. The Nigeria Army could not eliminate Nwawo but less fancied Boko Haram and ISWAP, have continued to fell senior gallant Nigerian officers.

The most reported ambush all through the Civil War was in Abagana Sector. However, the Biafrans were unable to capture the Nigerian GOC of the 2nd Division, Murtala Mohammed.

In today’s North-East, military convoys are regularly ambushed and destroyed. Uba and his troops were ambushed. Zirkusu suffered the same fate. On May 10, 2022, Lt. Col E.S. Okorie, was abducted by terrorists in Takum, Taraba State.

He led a convoy of three trucks to battle only to be ambushed. He died with six soldiers. Okorie and Uba were roommates at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

It is a national calamity that Group Captain, Bamidele Braimoh whose jet that also had Hedima in the cockpit, has remained missing since September 12, 2014. Terrorists took out another Group Captain, Ubong Akpan, killed Lt. Cols Aliyu Paiko, Abu Ali, Ibrahim Sakaba and many others.

Enough is just enough Tinubu must not allow his Service Chiefs to sleep until these terrorists and bandits are decimated. And emphasis should not just be on hardware weaponry.

The best weapon is intelligence. It is becoming very clear that there are so many enemies within the ranks of the Armed Forces. Unfortunately some of their enablers may even be in government. The death of Uba should be the last straw.

The camel’s back has been broken. Nigerians want results, not excuses. The people want action, not politics. If all that is required is a major surgical operation to birth a more reliable defence architecture, let it be done immediately. Widows are weeping all over the nation – it’s time to stop such happening, which have become all too frequent.