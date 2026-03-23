Gen. Sura Quits APC, Alleges Injustice In Plateau Power Play

Barely one year after defecting from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Plateau State governorship aspirant, Brig. Gen. John Sunday Sura (rtd) has again dumped the ruling party, citing alleged injustice and internal imbalance.

Sura, who contested the 2023 governorship election under the PDP, formally announced his resignation in a letter dated March 21, 2026, addressed to the APC Chairman of Panyam Ward in Mangu Local Government Area.

In the letter titled “Notification of Resignation from the APC,” the retired military officer declared his immediate exit from the party, while appreciating members for their support during his short stay.

“I wish to tender my resignation from the APC with immediate effect. I thank members for the privileges and support accorded me during my membership of the party,” he wrote.

He also conveyed gratitude to party faithful across Plateau State, wishing them well in their political pursuits.

New Telegraph gathered that the former aspirant had earlier justified his defection from the PDP on grounds of what he described as poor performance by the administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang

However, emerging developments suggest that the governor’s current influence within the APC may have altered the balance of power in the party.

Sources hinted that Sura’s discomfort may be linked to the governor’s leadership role in the APC, a situation believed to have triggered fresh tensions among party stakeholders.

Confirming his exit in a telephone interview on Monday, Sura accused the party leadership of marginalising early defectors, alleging that loyalty and timing were no longer being rewarded.

“I joined the APC before many of those who are now calling the shots, but what we are witnessing is injustice. There is clear favoritism in the allocation of positions, and those of us who came in earlier are not being considered,” he said.

He, however, declined to disclose his next political destination but assured that he would soon unveil his new platform.