Gen. Sura: Only Honest, Genuine Reconciliation Can Save PDP

The intractable crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insecurity and preparation for the 2027 election have become issues of major concern to many Nigerians. Brigadier General John Sura (rtd), a 2023 governorship aspirant in Plateau State on the platform of the of the PDP, and a former Secretary of the Committee for the Settlement of IDPs in the state, addresses these issues in this interview with MUSA PAM

Gen. Sir, you have been at the forefront of ensuring that the Plateau State is developed, both while in the military, and later when you retired and joined politics. You were also in the governorship race in 2023 on the platform of the PDP. But may we know why you have defected from the party?

Well, just as you rightly said, while in the military, I was interested in the development and progress of Plateau State. As soon as I left the military, I asked myself, what could I do to contribute my quota, either through discussion or through participatory political aspiration? Because of that, I found it necessary that merely talking or standing aside would not allow my voice to be heard. I may speak, but I wouldn’t be in the driving seat. So, that informed my decision to participate in the governorship selection.

While all that was still going on, I looked at it again based on principle and decided to join the PDP. We started our journey right from 2021, moving towards aspiration, consultation, and other engagements with family and a group of people who came together to support a serious-minded person to lead Plateau. After the primaries, and then the general election, everything went well. By the grace of God, as a party, we were able to install the government on the Plateau.

Again, we all have different ideas of what Plateau should look like. I, in particular, had my own vision of where Plateau should be compared to where it was. So, I started measuring the standard. Looking at what the present governor is doing in terms of security, I didn’t see anything. There was no synergy or added value to make Plateau more secure. In terms of development, I also saw it as one-sided, more or less focused on two local governments alone Jos North and Jos South and even within them, only particular districts.

Take, for example, the transportation development he brought; it is concentrated only between Jos North and Jos South. Even the internal roads were just there, neglected. So, I looked at it and felt we were not doing well. On security, have we been able to put anything additional to what we expected so Plateau could move forward? No.

I made efforts to contribute through discussion, but unfortunately, I was never given the chance. What may interest you more is that I believed not only in talking but in being part of the saddle. If I wasn’t in the saddle, and then my brother was there, but I had no means of making my voice heard, I thought I shouldn’t remain in such a fold. So, on that basis, I pulled out.

There were many other issues too. We all had different principles. Within those principles, we asked: What is happening about human capital development? What about empowerment? What about infrastructure? Have we matched up compared to other states? I just felt that as a Christian, if I indulged in a wrong thing, tomorrow God would ask me. For that reason, I decided to resign from the PDP.

You resigned from the PDP, but have you moved to any other party?

Well, you see, in battle, when you are advancing and you think you’re not doing well, the first thing you do is retreat, so you can return and plan again. Yes, you will observe the battlefield. You will also want to know the kind of factors you are going to put in place. That is exactly what I have done now. I have resigned from the PDP, so I am at the planning stage, looking at Plateau and considering where I will be able to contribute my voice.

Firstly, let me tell you, if I am going to any party, the first thing is for me to add my voice and also help develop the party, to assist that party to come up with a very credible, acceptable leader that will put Plateau first. Secondly, that person should also recognize the people who contributed to his success. For now, I am still watching.

In Nigeria, we have three strong parties. Out of these, we will be looking at which one to align with come 2027, except if any other party eventually reinvents itself. We have the PDP, we have the APC, and we also have the ADC. For now, PDP is out of it; I have resigned. That leaves the APC and ADC. So, looking at the battlefront, my associates, my friends, and the possibilities, we will put everything in front. At the appropriate time, I will address my followers with the reasons that made me leave the party and also the reasons why we should move to another party.

What would be your rating of the PDP leadership in Plateau State?

Honestly, I don’t want to start joining issues with the governor, but I will say this: I think it is a self-serving government. It is not interactive. It is not inclusive. You can see it is not only me that has left the party. The man who was the chairman of the campaign council is no longer there. The Director General is no longer there. Many people have left quietly, and they also carried with them the strength they brought. I am also aware of so many others planning to leave the party.

If the government was doing well, even without adding anything extra, all of us should have remained together. But because of lack of inclusivity, that is why everybody is leaving. Very soon, there will be an explosion, more people will go. Therefore, my rating is below average.

In the military, when you say something is below average, it means it is not a good mark. It is better to have an average mark, or above average. So, for me, within the various sectors that are supposed to put Plateau on the front burner, this government is below average.

What about the national chairman of the PDP? What is your assessment of the PDP nationally ahead of the 2027 election?

One of the things in planning is that you must also look ahead and ask: Is there a likelihood of success? If yes, then you begin to work towards it. But if there are rumbles here and there, then you know you should be worried, because you might go into it and never come out.

For now, the PDP at the national level is in a very big crisis. The Nyesom Wike faction has its own six mandatory demands that the party must fulfill before they can go into the elective National Convention. On the other side, even within the main faction of the party, they are also having their own challenges. I read in a paper that already two men are struggling to be chairman of the party. Somebody mentioned Malam Shakarau. So gradually, they are reaching a stalemate. If care is not taken, I don’t foresee the PDP standing as a party capable of even signing documents for people to be on the ballot. For that reason, I think it is still rumbling, though I hope they can work it out.

Sir, but it appears that the PDP at the national level has started taking steps towards reconciliation and healing, aiming to reposition itself for the future, why not wait to see how this plays out before walking away completely?

Reconciliation, by nature, involves compromise. Some individuals will need to make concessions, while others must be willing to accept genuine apologies. What’s important now is for the key players to come together, have honest conversations, and confront the truth head-on. If they can do that—if they can embrace one another and commit to peace—then perhaps the PDP can reestablish its footing.

However, time is running out. With the elections and primaries just months away, how many people can truly be won over—from the national leadership, to the governors, and down to the state assemblies? These are the people who form the foundation of the party structure. It’s a mutual process: the willingness to compromise, forgive, and reunite is what could bring about success. If they can manage that, there might still be hope. I do wish they could pull it off in the coming days—but, truthfully, I’m not optimistic.

You are a security expert. We know very well that Governor Mutfwang appointed you in a committee where you served as secretary. You moved around all the villages to find a lasting solution to the crisis and attacks in Plateau State, and also to resettle IDPs. What would you say was your effort, and where do we stand now on that particular assignment?

If I must tell you the truth, that committee report is one of the things that made me to pull out and take the governor less seriously. When we were inaugurated, we were given a marching order of three weeks to produce an interim report for the governor to begin resettling some of the IDPs. We did it within the period, and we handed over the interim report.

We identified villages that were partially deserted, where people ran out because they were scared or received information that attacks were coming. Everything was intact. It was left for the security men to return them and plan more security around them. We also checked what was lacking in such villages. Were there areas where insurgents usually came in? If yes, we proposed the number of security personnel to be placed there, and how synergy should be built between the local security (the vigilantes), Operation Rainbow, and up to the armed forces of the federation.

That report was given. It was supposed to be the first step, along with some palliatives, to take the people back home. The second part was supposed to focus on villages that suffered partial destruction. With little resources, repairs could have been made to allow them to return, and necessary amenities restored. If worship centers were affected, if schools, hospitals, water points, or roads used for quick military intervention were destroyed, all of these were included in the proposals we submitted.

Then the last category are villages that were completely ruined, and we also advocated for rehabilitation or reconstruction of those villages. The fourth case involves abductions or villages that have been grabbed by insurgents. We also proposed that the government should write to the President and request the military to flush these people out, so those communities can be rebuilt and taken over again.

To my surprise, as I speak to you today more than one year down the line nothing has been done. From the interim report to even the final report, nothing. The final report was ready last year, but because of lack of seriousness from the government, they did not treat it urgently. It was only sometime in February this year that the report was placed, and since then it has been gathering dust in the cupboard.

I am a person with conscience. I know how many villages and households have been affected. In Mangu alone, we have about 46 villages where nobody is living today because they were chased out. In Bokkos, we have close to 50 villages deserted. When you go to the IDP centers, you won’t meet them because they have already moved into the city centers, and this is causing more problems. In Barkin Ladi, I can’t recall the exact figures, but we are talking about close to 2,400 households affected.

The implication of this is that even during elections, some of these villages will be canceled because they no longer have polling units. Families that cannot return will not be able to vote. Today, if you go to the IDP centers, you won’t meet people there.

Surprisingly, a fact-finding committee has now been set up, but I know they will not get any useful information, because people already know that a committee was there before and nothing happened. So, whatever report comes out now cannot replace the one already submitted. My advice to the government is to go back to the same report we produced. It is more detailed and factual. It looks like the government is only trying to buy time. I have said before that they are not interested in the livelihood and welfare of the people of Plateau State. The suffering is becoming too much.

How will you assess the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially as an economist, and also a security expert?

Yes, the subsidy removal brought hardship. Gradually, we reached the peak of it prices and living conditions got very bad, affecting every household. Even millionaires and big men suffered. But gradually, the economy is adjusting. I want to believe that when rice rose as high as ₦100,000, it has now dropped to about ₦60,000, and may go further down. With the harvest season coming in, and with the deployment of fertilizer and farming inputs by serious state governments, by the time harvesting begins, prices of many things will fall again.

Outside that, I am also looking at the stabilization of petrol supply across the country. Now the price is more stable. Before, even prior to subsidy removal, some villages used to buy petrol at ₦1,200 per liter. Gradually, across the federation now, the highest you might get is about ₦900. I also believe that with the Economic Council of the President and the way they are handling issues, in the next few months, we should be saved from further high costs.

By and large, yes, things suddenly went up, but now they are coming down. So we should be hopeful that we will see a better Nigeria, the true value of our currency, and the true state of how we can manage ourselves. It is a work in progress, and I believe one day it will be better.

Ahead of 2027, we have seen crises in most parties — PDP, ADC, Labour Party and others. But APC seems to be calmer. Don’t you think we are moving towards a one-party system?

My brother, in-fighting in a house is usually caused by lack of recognition or lack of responsibility by leaders towards their followers or subordinates. When that happens, you don’t expect a mature person to say he will remain in a house that is sinking. So, the problems in other political parties are because they have not been able to produce true leaders to guide them. Take, for example, the PDP: from the acting national chairman, to the rumbling over the secretary’s issue, to where they have found themselves today. Unfortunately, even the chairman and the secretary are not fully aligned with the main body. So also, definitely, it will affect, and then those who are not satisfied and want to get themselves into elective posts will certainly move out. Likewise, the same thing that is happening with the Labour Party. So, when you come down, definitely, and that is what has formed some people again to move to the APC, which is a bit stable now. They are now moving out from their own coalition. So, it is not as though it’s a one-party system. There are still other political parties that are working. The NNPP is still there. Gradually, it may come in as a stronger opposition. Again, the ADC is working out itself. But when you look at it, everybody wants to see which house is almost completed, which house is more peaceful. And that is why the ADC and APC are a bit peaceful, and other people are running into them, while others are sizing themselves to see how peaceful and how strong the foundation of the ADC would be. They are waiting on the sideline to join that place. Yes, the ANPP, the NNPP so to say, is there. Again, some others are still watching if it has the possibility to work. So again, the coming days will show. But what everyone knows is that with this one you are sure of it, the others have some level of uncertainty. That is why you find people going to the ADC and the APC. It’s not that it is a one-party state. These ones are still there. And of course, they will still get their likes to join them very soon.