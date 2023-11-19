Gen. Opaleye’s Death Shocking – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has described the death of the former Military Governor of old Ondo State, Major General Ekundayo Babakayode Opaleye (rtd), as shocking.

Opaleye, who took over from the late Admiral Mike Akhigbe as Old Ondo State Governor in 1986, handed over to George who governed the state from 1987 to 1990.

George, who said death is the end of all mortals, however, declared that Opaleye’s demise, at this period, was unforeseen, unexpected and shocking.

“This time around, death has really dealt a heavy blow, snatching a patriotic military officer who gave his all to this country.

“I knew him as far back as 1964 during our School Certificate Examinations. I sat for my School Cert exams in Ijebu Ode Grammar School while he did his own in Baptist Academy, Lagos.

“He was a brilliant student who passed all his papers. He also distinguished himself when he joined the Nigerian Army.

“Our boss, General Ibrahim Babangida, posted him to Old Ondo State in 1986 to take over from Admiral Akhigbe.

“In 1987, General Babangida sent me to Ondo to take over from him and everything was seamless.

“I was shocked today when I heard that he died suddenly. A dedicated, disciplined and patriotic officer is gone and we are really going to miss him.

“Even after his retirement, he was involved in community service. That was why he was given the chieftaincy title of Balogun of Erunmu, Owu, Abeokuta.

“His death is a great loss to Nigeria and the military. He was so passionate about good governance. He was also an excellent administrator.

“His dedication and service to the people of old Ondo State will forever be remembered and cherished. His sudden death is one too many. It is a great loss to Nigeria and Nigerians. I pray for members of his family. May God console them, Amen”.