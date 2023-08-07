GEN Nigeria takes 150 entrepreneurs for GEC+Africa in Cape Town

GEN Nigeria, the leading organisation in Nigeria committed to promoting entrepreneurship and nurturing the next generation of innovative leaders, has revealed that it will be attending the 2024 Global Entrepreneurship Congress Africa (GEC+Africa) event in Cape Town South Africa with one hundred and fifty entrepreneurs from Nigeria.

The disclosure was made at the GEC+Africa Lead Up event organised by GEN Nigeria and themed ‘Connecting Africa: Strides in the C Nigeria Entrepreneurship Ecosystem’ in Lagos recently. The keynote speaker at the event was the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Industry, Olukayode Pitan, represented by Mr Obaru Osah, and the event was attended by Providus Bank official, Bank of Industry (BOI) officials, top officials of GEC+Africa and some Nigerian entrepreneurs. Apart from the 150 Nigerian delegates billed to attend the event on March 14th, 2023, fifteen (15) entrepreneurs from the various African countries’ delegations will be pitching for a seed fund of $100,000.

Speaking at the event, Dr Olawale Anifowose, Managing Director at GEN Nigeria said: “ The GEC+Africa Lead Up Event serves as a dynamic platform that showcases the finest elements of successful entrepreneurial ecosystems on the continent. It aims to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities, propelling African entrepreneurs to new heights of success.” Anifowose, who spoke on the role GEN Nigeria is playing at the event stated that “At the heart of this event is the instrumental role played by GEN Nigeria. As a strategic partner for GEC+Africa 2024, GEN Nigeria is actively contributing to the facilitation of global opportunities for 150 Nigerian entrepreneurs.”