Gen Musa: How Troops Pushed Back Terror Forces, Liberated Communities

The outgone Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has commended troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for their resilience and professionalism, which led to the liberation of several communities from terrorists during his tenure.

Musa made the remarks in his valedictory address on Thursday, marking the end of a distinguished military career spanning over three decades.

While acknowledging that his tenure came with challenges, the former CDS said the patriotism, professionalism, and discipline of troops ensured significant successes.

“Our troops displayed exceptional courage, resilience, and patriotism in confronting the evolving nature of asymmetric warfare. They pushed back the forces of terror, liberated communities, and rekindled hope across the nation,” he said.

According to him, welfare was a top priority under his leadership. “Mindful of the immense demands placed upon our personnel, we made the welfare of our officers and men a top priority. We pursued policies and projects that improved living and working conditions, built critical infrastructure, and enhanced morale, because we know that a motivated force is a victorious force.”

He attributed the achievements recorded to the dedication of service chiefs, senior officers, rank and file of the military, and the support of Nigerians.

“Our modest achievements were made possible by the dedication of all stakeholders, the Service Chiefs, senior officers, rank and file of the Armed Forces, our trusted partners at home and abroad, and the unflinching support of the Nigerian people. I thank you all most sincerely,” he added.

Musa paid tribute to fallen heroes, describing their sacrifices as eternal symbols of courage. “Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. To our wounded comrades, your scars are symbols of courage and strength; you have given more than most ever will, and we honour you deeply.”

He also commended the media for its role in supporting national unity and countering misinformation. “Your responsible and patriotic reportage helped counter misinformation, highlight our troops’ heroism, and sustain national unity. On several occasions, you chose truth over sensationalism, proving your commitment to Nigeria’s peace and progress.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Musa expressed gratitude to God and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve.

“My tenure as Chief of Defence Staff has been both challenging and rewarding. We faced a complex and dynamic security landscape, but we confronted it with unwavering resolve, guided by our constitutional mandate and a shared vision for a safe, secure, and prosperous Nigeria,” he stated.

He explained that his leadership philosophy was anchored on jointness, interoperability, inter-agency cooperation, and kinetic synergy, principles that shaped the military’s operations and achievements.

“Under my watch, we deepened the integration of our Army, Navy, and Air Force through the establishment of joint task forces across our theatres of operation. This unified approach enhanced operational effectiveness, improved intelligence sharing, and strengthened collaboration with sister security agencies and relevant ministries, departments, and services. Together, we recorded significant gains in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, and other criminalities,” Musa concluded.