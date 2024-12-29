Gen Musa Gives Back To Alma Mater In Sokoto

Share

The Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, has commissioned the renovated Yahaya Abdulkarim Model Primary School, his alma mater, located on Dorawa Road, Gwiwa Low-Cost, in Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

General Musa also presented learning and teaching materials to the teachers for distribution to the students as he urged them to work diligently and make sacrifices to achieve success and gain Allah’s blessings.

Additionally, General Musa pledged to provide a computer laboratory and fence the school with barbed wire as part of the ongoing renovation.

He encouraged other well-to-do individuals in the community to contribute to the education sector in the state.

General Musa donated N1 million to the school teachers and N500,000 to the school caretaker association.

He advised them to work together and foster unity and understanding for the rapid development of the school.

Born and raised in Sokoto, General Musa attended primary and secondary schools in the state before joining the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He expressed his fondness for the North West region, calling it his home.

The Chairman of the Old Boys Association, Alhaji Shuaibu Adamu, thanked General Musa for his gesture, stating that he had never seen anyone single-handedly renovate 36 classrooms and modernize the school’s administrative block.

The headmistress, Hajiya Libabatu Musa, said the school was established in 1973 with two classrooms and 35 students.

Today, it has over 38 classes, 74 teachers, and 2,393 pupils.

She praised General Musa’s contribution, saying it had uplifted the school’s standard, and encouraged others to emulate his example.

Share

Please follow and like us: