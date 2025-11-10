Gen. Musa: Exit Of Nigeria’s Iconic Military Leader

Friday, October 31, 2025, was not just another day in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces. It was a day when the parade ground of Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja fell into a rare silence, not of formality, but of reverence. Soldiers stood taller, some blinking back emotions.

The wind seemed to move in tandem with the event: solemnly. In that moment, the nation wasn’t merely witnessing the retirement of a military officer; it was witnessing the graceful exit of a man who had quietly rewritten the ethos of military leadership in Nigeria. The Pulling-Out Parade in honour of the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, marked the end of an illustrious 39- year career devoted to defending Nigeria’s unity and sovereignty.

The event drew senior military officers, top echelon of government officials, society’s glitterati, family members, and friends who gathered to celebrate a man widely admired for his professionalism, patriotism, and resolute commitment to national security. Across Nigeria, Gen. Musa’s departure stirs deep respect and nostalgia for a soldier-statesman who redefined what military leadership means in a democracy.

His tenure was not about wielding authority but about wielding influence, restoring dignity, professionalism, and empathy to the heart of the Armed Forces. As Nigerians watched him take his final salute, one sentiment cut across ranks and regions: Musa led not just with command, but with conscience.

Delivering his valedictory address as the Special Guest of Honour, General Musa expressed deep gratitude to God, the Nigerian Armed Forces, and President Bola Tinubu, for the trust and opportunity to serve as the nation’s Chief of Defence Staff.

“This Pulling-Out Parade is not just a ceremony; it is a sacred military tradition that marks the end of a journey of service that lasted over 39 years and the beginning of a new chapter in my life. I am totally humbled as I reflect on the incredible privilege it has been to serve our great nation, Nigeria, in the noble profession of arms.

“As I hang my uniform today, I do so with a clear conscience, knowing that I gave it my all. I leave with cherished memories of camaraderie, of battles fought and triumphs celebrated as one family. The sound of the bugle may change for me, but the soldier’s heart beats on forever,” he said. Born on December 25, 1967, in Sokoto State, General Musa (OFR), hails from Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. He had his elementary and secondary education in Sokoto before proceeding to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, in 1986 for his military training.

He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army as a member of the 38th Regular Course on September 21, 1991. After his commissioning, General Musa attended several military and civil courses, including the Mechanical Transportation Officers Course (1992), Young Officers Course (Infantry) (1993), Regimental Signal Officers Course (1998), Junior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji (2000), and the Senior Staff Course at the same institution (2004–2005).

He also earned an Advanced Diploma in Defence and Strategy from the International College of Defence Studies, National Defence University (ICDS-NDU), Changping, China, in 2013, and an MSc in Military Science from ICDS-NDU in the same year. An alumnus of the National Defence College, China, he also attended the Combined Joint Land Component Commander’s Course on Leadership at the US Army War College in 2017.

Throughout his distinguished career, General Musa held numerous key appointments: from Platoon Commander to Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North-East), Operation HADIN KAI before his appointment as Nigeria’s 23rd Chief of Defence Staff.

His service record reads like a chronicle of dedication: Platoon Commander, Intelligence Officer, Administrative Officer, Chief of Staff, Commandant, and ultimately, Chief of Defence Staff. Each role deepened his reputation as a professional who valued competence above convenience. For meritorious service, he received several honours and awards, including the MNJTF Medal (2021), Grand Service Star (GSS), Field Commander Medal of Honour (FCMH), and Operation HADIN KAI Medal (OPHK).

In May 2023, he was conferred with the prestigious National Honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) by President Tinubu. General Musa’s career was one of quiet resilience and purpose. From his formative years, discipline and humility became his trademarks. He joined the NDA with a singular conviction, that service to one’s nation is the highest form of honour.