The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), has broken his silence on the presence of the United States (U.S.) military personnel in Nigeria, saying it is strictly for training, intelligence sharing, and technological support.

Speaking in an exclusive interview at the Ministry of Defence headquarters, popularly known as Ship House, the Minister disclosed that the Federal Government authorised the deployment to support ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

This is as he added that the collaboration currently involves specific areas in Bauchi State.

“Yes, some of them came. We’re working together. I don’t know about Borno, but I know they have permission to come into certain areas in Bauchi to help us in training because of the fight we’re doing.

“They’re going to help with technology. The U.S. has very good technology. They have drones. They have the satellite, which is very critical for us.

“Collaboration is something every country does. We’re in Liberia to do that. We’re in Sierra Leone to do for other countries. We’re in Tanzania. We’re in Burma. We did for other countries.

“So now we need the help because the terrorists are everywhere, especially since the Sahel is broken. The whole thing started when Libya fell.

“Too many arms, too many criminals, and then they got into us. So, that’s what we’re facing. That’s why we need all the good support of friendly nations to confront it,” he said.

Gen. Musa emphasised that the arrangement is temporary and guided by a formal agreement that respects Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“Whatever we’re doing is based on agreement. They respect our sovereignty. They understand that. We have told them in clear terms. Whatever we’re doing is going to be for a short time. Once we finish the objective, we have to move,” he added.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had confirmed the arrival of approximately 100 U.S. military personnel and associated equipment at the Bauchi Airfield.

In a statement issued by the Director of Defence Information (DDI), Maj. Gen. Samaila Uba, the deployment was described as a planned outcome of engagements between Nigerian and U.S. defence officials.

According to the statement, the Federal Government formally requested U.S. assistance to meet specific training and technical needs within the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“The collaboration will provide access to specialised technical capabilities aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s ability to deter terrorist threats and enhance the protection of vulnerable communities across the country.

“The U.S. personnel are technical specialists serving strictly in an advisory and training capacity. They are not combat forces. All training activities will be conducted under the authority, direction and control of the Nigerian Government and in close coordination with the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“Nigerian troops, alongside these advisers, will commence a series of joint training engagements and intelligence-focused cooperation initiatives. These activities are designed to enhance the capacity of Nigerian troops to effectively identify and neutralise extremist terrorist groups seeking to destabilise the nation.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to degrading and defeating terrorist organisations that threaten the country’s sovereignty, national security and the safety of its citizens.

“The DHQ assures Nigerians of continued transparency and the provision of clear, accurate and timely information regarding the military cooperation efforts,” Maj. Gen Uba said.

The development comes amid intensified operations against terrorist groups operating within Nigeria and across the Sahel region.