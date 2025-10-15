Gen. Irabor’s Startling Revelations

Fighting insurgency will continue to diminish Nigeria’s armed forces, following the confessions of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor on the deplorable condition of men and weapons in the theatre of war, especially in the North-east.

It is difficult to believe that with all the billions budgeted for security, the armed forces still rely on cannibalisation of Civil War equipment and donation of agricultural tractors and bulldozers meant for road construction to prosecute the war against terror.

Irabor is an authority in North-east operations. From Commanding Training and Doctrine (TRADOC) he was moved to lead the Multinational Joint Task Force before serving as commander, Operation Lafiya Dole. There is no reason to doubt whatever he says.

And the opportunity to tell the home truth, came two years after he retired from the Army in 2023. During the presentation of his book: ‘Scars : Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum’ in Abuja recently, Irabor painted a sorry picture of the capabilities of the once respected Nigerian Army.

A man, who served the military for 40 years, from 1983 to 2023, must have seen it all. What is clear is that the General Court Martial that condemned 59 soldiers to death in December 2014 erred in deed and law.

If one of the generals involved in combat could speak against substandard weapons, then those brave men deserve medals and should not have been labelled mutineers.

The charge read that as part of 111 Special Forces Battalion, they refused to join their Commander, Lt. Col. Timothy Opurum, in battle to recapture the towns of Delwa, Bulabulin and Damboa, from Boko Haram fighters on August 14, 2014 Opurum went ahead to drive the terrorists away from the target with some of his men and was a star witness at the Court Martial.

However, he admitted that the enemy was better armed than the Nigerian troops. Activist lawyer, Femi Falana, fought the battle of his life to defend the accused and save them from execution.

Those that refused to commit suicide in the name of going to war almost empty handed were lucky to tell their story. On July 9, 2014, the push to clear Damboa ended in disaster as, left without armoured vehicles, the Nigerian soldiers were ambushed before they could support the 195 battalion. Twenty three soldiers and four officers were wasted, leaving 32 injured.

It is unacceptable to send troops to the battlefield with archaic weapons when so much money goes into the defence budget

The military may as well apologise to Brig. Gen. Enitan Ransome-Kuti, Commander of a Multinational group, who refused to stand up and fight Boko Haram invaders who encircled Baga in 2015. He was shamed and described as a coward by a Military Court Martial. Sacked and jailed, it took the efforts of Falana and his family name, to get him off the hook.

Irabor’s revelations explain why soldiers opened fire on the convoy of Maj. Gen. Ahmed Muhammed, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 division during a visit to Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, in May 2016. Six of their colleagues were ambushed and killed in Delwa, while returning from Chibok.

They were rabid because what was needed to confront the enemy was not available and instead of making a case for superior fire power, impossible demands from those at the top continued to be issued as order. Military law in such cases was heavy but inconsiderately applied. This glaring picture of failure on the part of the Federal Government is shameful.

The import is that most of the funds earmarked for defence ended up in private pockets. Sadly, those that should be in jail or facing firing squad walk about freely while innocent soldiers were sent to jail for refusing to die foolishly. We hope that what Irabor saw in his time is not the same story today.

Those who blame the soldiers for losing battles to rag rag insurgents need to be educated that the ill-equipped ones are not Boko Haram but the once respected Nigerian Army.

Another worrisome part of the drama is the undue inter force rancour between the Army and Air Force. There were cases of the military working at cross purposes. Air support would be denied to the land forces, thereby giving advantage to the terrorists. It is an open secret that the two branches of the military do not always work from the same page.

When villagers who claimed to be worshippers on procession in Kaduna State were felled by bombs from Army propelled drones, a retired Air Vice Marshal condemned the killings, insisting that it should be the job of the Air Force to use drones with more pinpoint accuracy.

We hope that Irabor’s revelation will not be dismissed by politicians and military contractors. The big question should be: what are the contractors supplying to the armed forces? If the Borno State Government had to support with tractors and bulldozers in the absence of military trucks and armoured vehicles, the situation would be really horrible.

It is unacceptable to send troops to the battlefield with archaic weapons when so much money goes into the defence budget. The lives wasted by these heartless, money loving firearms dealers will continue to make headlines. The best way to punish these criminals is to expose them to the public before sending them to a General Court Martial.