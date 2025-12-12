Gen. Christopher Musa: Walking The Talk On Security

Against the dark backdrop of the persisting challenge of insecurity ravaging the country, caused of course, by the fratricidal factors of pervasive poverty, swirling unemployment, elite exploitation of ethnicity and religious differences as well as crass corruption in high places; the newly sworn-in Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, has vowed what he terms: “Rapid gains against insecurity”.

While both his choice by President Bola Tinubu and his resolve to deal decisively with the ogres of insecurity are praiseworthy, there are forces he and his team will have to frontally tackle to finally clip off the widening wings of all manner of terrorism.

Amongst these are the weak security apparatus, porous borders, and arms proliferation across the country. Not left out are marginalisation and inequality in the country, bad governance and poor leadership worsened by the crippling culture of impunity where some non-state actors openly flex their muscles and even dictate to the government on what to do.

By flying the bloody flags of seeking amnesty for the bloodsucking vampires called bandits, as well as asking for negotiations with them, they have reduced the protection of the sanctity of priceless hu- man life to that of naira and kobo!

There the pain lies. So, here we are watching and waiting for the manifestation of Gen. Musa’s promise that Nigerians would see results in the shortest possible time as he rebuilds synergy across the security architecture.

In fact, he emphasised that he has a mandate to go after kidnappers, bandits, criminals and ensure that Nigerians can be safe in schools, farms and their homes without fear of being attacked.

And it is interesting therefore, to note that the Defence Headquarters recently revealed through the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja, that the Armed Forces recorded “significant progress” against terrorists, bandits and other criminal groups nationwide.

That last month, it rescued 318 kidnapped victims and forced more than 69 insurgents and their family members to surrender. There was also the recent arrest of some kingpins behind the Lakurawa criminals in Sokoto State.

In a similar vein, the 8th Division of the Nigerian Army recently neutralised a notorious bandit commander, Kachalla Kallamu, alongside one of Turji’s top logistics suppliers in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

This was done in an effective collaboration with the local vigilante. It should be noted that Kallamu, happened to be one of the most trusted lieutenants of the infamous terror leader, Bello Turji.

Much as yours truly applauds such salutary military efforts, it is necessary to note that despite the humongous sum of N3.58 trillion, representing 13.38% of the 2024 Federal Government budget voted to guarantee security and for the military needs, and another mind-boggling N6.57 trillion, similarly voted for same in the 2025 budget the killing spree has continued.

According to the Global Terrorism Index (GHI), Nigeria increased to 7.66 Points in 2024 from 7.58 Points in 2023. Currently, Nigeria ranks a fear fuelling sixth place on the GHI with 565, or even more unrecorded fatalities in 2025 alone. There must be value for every kobo from the national purse spent on the war against terrorism in the country.

According to the former Chief of De- fence Staff he has returned to familiar terrain, pledging to channel the goodwill he had received into tangible outcomes.

Worthy of note, however, as Musa highlighted and one keeps emphasising, is that, “security is everybody’s responsibility. It is that synergy that we need to build on and work on it, and that’s what we’re going to do”. That is a bold step forward in changing the narrative on bringing the monster of insecurity down to its knees.

But one’s current concern is that the deployment of military force to foil the attempt of coup d’état in the neighbouring Republic of Benin by the Federal Government, while insecurity persists in Nigeria would not become a distraction.

As the Minister of Defence he should also ensure accountability, probity and transparency in the disbursement of funds meant to checkmate insecurity. In the light of his suggestion and one’s

It is not the time for politicising the delicate and sensitive issue of the protection of the sanctity of priceless human life

consistent stand more work has to be done than said in the mass enlightenment and re-engineering of the mindset of the average Nigerian. Each of us has to understand what insecurity is all about and the fundamental role we have to play, more so in strengthening it.

Terrorists of all types come from one home or the other. The onus therefore, lies on parents, school proprietors, principals, religious and traditional leaders to do the needful in this regard.

The widening waves of insecurity underscores the gross failure of the government to do the needful as at when due, in line with Section 14 Subsection (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended. Now is therefore the time for building the bridge of trust between all security op- eratives and the people they are paid to protect.

That would boost the sharing of vital information with them based on empirical evidence of those involved in the wasting of fellow citizens’ precious lives. It would also assist the police and the military to plan on what next step to take in curtailing insecurity.

That brings to the public sphere the significant issue of punishment for crimes committed instead of some so called elders who are supposed to be the society’s moral compass openly either canvassing for amnesty for the bold, brazen and brutal actors such as the Boko Haram terrorists, armed Fulani herders, members of ISWAP, bandits, Lakurawa and Mahmuda groups to be negotiated with! Abhorrent, is it not? Of course, it is.

The buck therefore, stops at Mister President’s table to ensure that nobody identified as a sponsor of the cruel and callous killings in the land goes Scot-free. They must be prosecuted and made to face the full wrath of the law.

This indeed, is the time to step on the so-called mighty toes to drive fear into the mind of all accomplices and serve as deterrence to others. It is not the time for politicising the delicate and sensitive issue of the protection of the sanctity of priceless human life.

And the Musa-led Ministry of Defence should learn the hard lesson that the government should be proactive. The Federal Government should not have waited for the threat from the United States’ Donald Trump to come up with this “Christian Genocide” tag before rejigging the security architecture.

The tasks ahead are enormous and it is time to eschew the base and primordial sentiments of religion, ethnicity and politics.

Integrity is the watchword; to be promoted amongst the rank and file of all security agencies in terms of data collection and collation, acting on them, also in the recruitment of new personnel, training and arming them and letting all Nigerians to understand that when it comes to security of lives and property the national interest takes prominence above all other considerations.