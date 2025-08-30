Gen. Adeyinka Commends Personnel, Partners For Dedication, Commitment

The Commander of the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport, Major General Adekunle Adeyinka, has commended the personnel of the Nigerian Army Supply and Transport for their dedication and commitment to the operations of the Corps.

He also applauded sister security agencies and civilian partners, whom he said have remained committed to their shared goals and the mandate of the Nigerian Army Combat Service Support Corps.

Major General Adeyinka made the commendation at a Gala Night organised by the Corps to mark the successful conduct of the 26th Combat Service Support Training Week 2025 at the General Muhammadu Buhari Auditorium, Benin City, Edo State, at the weekend.

Speaking on the theme, “Enhancing Synergy Amongst Combat Service Support Corps for Effective Service Delivery Within a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment,” he said that the participants’ active involvement and commitment throughout the training week underscore the importance of the event and the critical roles that the Combat Service Support Corps play in sustaining the Nigerian Army’s operational effectiveness.

“Your dedication underscores the importance of the training week and the critical roles that the Combat Service Support Corps play in sustaining the Nigerian Army’s operational effectiveness.

I also wish to acknowledge and appreciate the meticulous planning and execution of this event, which brought together diverse Combat Service Support stakeholders from all spheres, including the Services and other agencies.

“Over the past few days, we have had meaningful discussions, shared operational experiences, and brainstormed on collaborative approaches to Combat Service Support in joint and multi-agency operations.

These engagements have undoubtedly enriched our collective understanding of our shared responsibilities and the key requirement for operational preparedness.

“This Gala Night offers an opportunity to further do justice to the theme of the Combat Service Support Training Week 2025, which is “Enhancing Synergy Amongst Combat Service Support Corps for Effective Service Delivery Within a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment,” through greater interaction, building and deepening relationships, and facilitating greater exchange of ideas beyond the formal sessions.

It is also a chance to enjoy the service we proudly provide to the rest of the NA, thereby allowing us to experience the excellence we deliver to others at all times.”

Major General Adeyinka also commended the Special Guest of Honour, Barrister Jude Nosagie, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Precious Palm Royal Hotel, Benin, whom he said has been a dependable friend of the Nigerian Army, especially the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport, for many decades.

Speaking at the event, the Special Guest of Honour, Barrister Jude Nosagie, praised the Nigerian Army for its commitment, resilience, and professionalism.

He said the strength, reliability, and constant readiness of the Corps have always been the backbone of Nigerian Army operations.

“You have shown the quest for excellence that the Nigerian Army is known for. The strength, reliability, and constant readiness of the Corps have always been the backbone of the Nigerian Army operations. As we look to the future, together we are stronger; together we are moving the Nigerian Army forward.”

He also announced that he would be offering a scholarship to one male and one female student from any part of the country, provided they are children of ex-soldiers.

“I would like you, Maj. Gen. Adeyinka, to please select a young man and a young woman from any state in Nigeria, born to an ex-soldier, who will enjoy our scholarship in any State or Federal university.”

The high point of the occasion was the presentation of a prototype armoured tank by the Commander of the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport, Major General Adekunle Adeyinka, to the Special Guest of Honour, Bar Jude Nosagie.

Major General Sadiq Ndalolo represented the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede.