Gen. Adesokan wins 2024 Ikeja Golf Club’s Veterans Cup

Veteran golfer, Gen. Adedayo Adesokan, over the weekend, won the 2024 edition of Ikeja Golf Club’s Veterans Cup, held at the Ikeja Golf Club course, Lagos. A total of 120 golfers; 90 veterans aged 65 and above, and 30 guest golfers, participated in the competition, sponsored by ADL Solutions. Adesokan, playing 21 handicaps, played an impressive 87 gross, and 66 net, to top the competition chart.

Dr. Ogunbiyi Ogunbanjo finished second with 91 gross, and 68 net and also won the prize for the competition’s longest drive. Mr. Audu Asekome, returned a score of 117 gross, 68 net, to secure third position, while Mrs. Oby Olayemi, scored 74 net to emerge winner in the women’s category.

Mr. Wale Ayanbadejo won the male guest category with a score of 83 gross, and 68 net, followed by Mr. Yomi Egbe who scored 79 gross, and 68 net. Third in the category was Mr. Kehinde Afolayan, with a score of 87 gross, and 68 net. Mrs. Chichi Alamu won the female guest category scoring 85 gross, 70 net.