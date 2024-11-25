New Telegraph

Gemade Seeks Support For Alia

Barnabas Gemade yesterday urged Benue State residents to encourage and pray for Governor Hyacinth Alia to enable him to achieve his vision for the state.

Gemade, who represented Benue North East in the Senate, spoke at the reception and conferment of a chieftaincy title (Akinde U Mbavaa) on the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Media Publicity and Strategic Communication Solomon Iorpev in Tse-Agber – agba in the Konshisha Local Government Area.

ex-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman said the governor had been selfless in providing purposeful leadership beyond the imagination of the people and should be allowed to serve two terms. The All Progressives Congress (APC) chief assured Iorpev of his support.

