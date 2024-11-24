Gemade Seeks Prayers For Alia To Rule Benue For Two Terms

Share

Former National Chairman of the now opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Barnabas Gemade has admonished people of the state to encourage and pray for Governor Hyacinth Alia to enable him to achieve his vision for the state and govern for two terms.

Senator who represented Benue North East at the Senate spoke at the reception and conferment of Chieftaincy title as “Akinde U Mbavaa” on the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Media Publicity and Strategic Communication, Mr Solomon Iorpev at Tse-Agberagba in Konshisha Local Government.

Senator Gemade said the governor has been selfless in providing purposeful leadership beyond the imagination of the people and should be allowed to serve the state as governor for two terms.

Senator Gemade who was the father of the occasion, assured Mr. Iorpev that he would continue to stand by him to serve the Governor effectively and encouraged him to remain resolute in his assignment.

In a remark, Permanent Secretary of Government House Administration Mr Bartholomew Ageraga advised the young people to respect elders and desist from insulting leaders on the social media space.

On his part, General Superintendent Full Gospel Rival Crusade Incorporated Nigeria Reverend Tom Igyah said God planted his people in places to achieve his mission and advised Mr Iorpev to live by his purpose.

In a remark, the governor’s media aide said the thanksgiving was to express his appreciation for God’s blessings to his family and his elevation by Governor Hyacinth Alia who has given priority to the development of the state as evident in rapid progress made.

Mr Iorpev also appealed to the Benue people to vote for Governor Alia for the second term to sustain the good works he has started.

