Gemade, Onoja, Ebute Others Intervene In Benue APC Crisis

As the crisis rocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State festers, the Concerned APC stakeholders on Monday waded into the matter with a view to putting the lingering matter to bed.

The Concerincludes stakeholders include Second Republic Senate President, Senator Ameh Ebute, former Senators who represented Benue North East, Senator Barnabas Gemade and Joseph Iorshagher Akaagerger as well as former Military Governor of Plateau and Katsina states, General Lawrence Onoja among others.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting at the government house that lasted for several houses, the leader of Concerned Elders, Senator Ameh Ebute, expressed worry over recent attacks on Governor Alia and his administration by aggrieved APC local government party chairmen who had accused the governor of running the state as a one-man show.

The aggrieved local government party chairmen also faulted the governor for allegedly imposing the caretaker chairmen on the people and vowed to protest to the party’s national secretariat en masse over what they termed the arbitrary appointment of the caretaker committee chairmen.

But the Concerned Stakeholders, in a communique which was read by Senator Ebute said they view the development as a deliberate attempt to distract the governor from fulfilling his campaign promises to the people.

“This unfortunate incident by the APC LG Chairmen has opened a vista for the opposition to take full advantage, culminating in a recent motion sponsored by an opposition (PDP) senator from Benue against the government of Benue state.

“We are clearly not in support of the actions of the local government party chairmen and the party executive committee, particularly for their inability to explore all necessary avenues for proper engagements before resorting to unnecessary media outings that have further escalated what would have easily been managed internally by the party.

“We acknowledge and have participated in critical as well as strategic stakeholder meetings to include but not limited to two expanded stakeholders meetings held in the government house, Makurdi, and a mini-state congress to herald the Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal victory of His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and His Deputy, Barr. Sam Ode at the IBB Square, Makurdi, all at the instance of His Excellency, the Governor of Benue state.

“We also acknowledge that at several meetings and other fora, elders of the party as well as the executives of the party had cause to pass a vote of confidence on the Governor of Benue state and applauded his inclusive leadership style.

“It is based on these and many more that we the concerned elders have found it necessary to address the public and ask all concerned party members to desist from further public outings and stop any impending action that will further cause disunity in the party”.

They requested the party chairmen and state executive committee to desist from further actions and retreat to allow elders and major stakeholders to wade into the matter and seek appropriate answers to all issues.

The APC’s Concerned Stakeholders urged the governor to discontinue all distractions and continue his focus on developing the state with the diligence so far employed.