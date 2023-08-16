Gemade On Fence-Mending Mission To Alia, Says Gov Started Well

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Barnabas Gemade, on Tuesday, embarked on what can best be described as a fence-mending mission to Governor Hyacinth Alia as a demonstration that he has put the post elections ripples behind him.

Senator Gemade was one of the aggrieved aspirants that dragged Governor Alia to the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling of the Appeal Court which dismissed his suit challenging the outcome of the party’s gubernatorial primary election that produced Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

He insisted that he was on a mission to salvage and ensure the integrity of internal democracy, and expressed confidence in the judiciary as a system that guarantees justice and hope for the common man through diligent adjudication and interpretation of the law.

But the former Senator who represented Benue North East at the National Assembly was spotted at the government house where he held a closed-door meeting with Governor Alia after which he spoke to journalists and rated the Alia administration highly, describing it as one that “has kicked off on a good footing”.

Accompanied by his supporters, Senator Gemade assured the governor of their full support, to enable him to succeed.

He told journalists that “the time for electioneering campaigns is over, and as such there is a need for critical stakeholders including him, to back the governor to succeed”.

He admonished all Benue citizens to give the governor the necessary support to enable him to deliver democratic dividends to the people of the state.

Governor Alia, in response, appreciated Senator Gemade for throwing his weight behind his administration.

The governor described him as “a critical stakeholder of the APC and one who has been there and knows the dynamics of party politics”, adding that Gemade’s demonstration of sportsmanship and support means a lot not just to his administration, but to the party and the state in general.

He expressed optimism that better things would come, stressing that “there are higher benefits when there is unity of purpose amongst the people”.