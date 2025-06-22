Gelegele: Cut Off By Bad Road, Heated Up By Gas Flaring

Share

Gelegele is an oil-rich community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State. One would have thought that, as an oil-producing community, it would benefit from the “black gold,” but alas, the reverse is the case!

Tucked in between the Gelegele River and the Gelegele Forest Reserve, the community grinds under the burden of over 63 years of gas flaring and a lack of basic infrastructure such as motorable roads, hospitals, schools, and other essential amenities that make life livable in the 21st century.

Historically, Gelegele was the route of European exploration into Nigeria during the reign of Oba Ewuare the Great. The Portuguese were the first European travelers to visit Benin through the Gelegele seaport in 1472 AD.

But, like many other marine assets Nigeria possesses, Gelegele has been neglected. However, the hopes of the people were raised during the 2016 campaign of the immediate past governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, when he promised to develop the seaport and construct the 35.1 km road that stretches past over 10 communities in Ovia North East Local Government Area.

In 2018, the Edo State Government reportedly entered into a partnership with a Chinese company called China Harbour Engineering Company Limited. According to the governor, the agreement was to develop and industrialize the Gelegele seaport. The road was also awarded, but till now, the seaport has not been developed, nor has the road been constructed.

Having been boxed into a corner, the community had no option but to protest their neglect, issuing a warning that if the government fails to address these basic needs, they would have no choice but to shut down all oil company operations in their community.

The protesters, who included women, youths, and the elderly, dressed in traditional Ijaw white cloths tied around their heads and carried placards with inscriptions such as: “No road to Gelegele,” “Our secondary school is dilapidated,” “Tantita, come to our aid,” “There is no NDDC project in Gelegele,” and “Say no to gas flaring in Gelegele.” They marched from the Gelegele Town Hall to their ancestral home, where prayers were offered before proceeding to the operational site of Dubri Oil Company Limited, where gas flaring has been ongoing since 1963.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Gelegele Executive Council, Mr. Omaghomi Olu-Derimon, said over 300 communities have been cut off from the rest of the state due to a lack of access roads. He also lamented the absence of functioning hospitals, stating that the only secondary school in the community was dilapidated, lacking chairs and teachers.

He questioned why their community has been excluded from NDDC projects while their ecosystem has been devastated by oil exploration since 1963.

“We are here today not because we are happy or celebrating but because we are mourning. We want Nigerians and the world to know how we feel about oppression, injustice, and the subjugation of our rights by the federal, state, and local governments—successive administrations alike.

“The Gelegele story is a pathetic one. As you can see, we are standing behind a gas flare. I want the United Nations, the Nigerian Government, the Edo State Government, and the local government to know that this gas flaring has been ongoing for 63 years, since oil was discovered in Gelegele in 1963. We have been roasted by this gas flare. Neither the federal nor the state governments pay any attention to the pains of the Gelegele people.

“But today, we are rising. We are saying that our education system has been destroyed. Everything that is dear to us has been destroyed. It is pathetic that we don’t have teachers in our schools, despite being an oil-producing community—home to the largest forest reserve in West Africa, the Gelegele Forest Reserve. We have held more than three press briefings, yet the government remains adamant about renovating our only secondary school. As we speak, we are cut off from the rest of the state. Gelegele is the gateway to over 300 Ijaw riverine communities. Yet, there is no road.

“Today, there is no NDDC project in our community, despite being an oil-producing area and hosting the first indigenous oil company in Nigeria, Dubri Oil Limited.

“As we speak, people are dying in the community because there is no doctor in the health clinic, no nurses, and before a sick person can be rushed from Gelegele to Benin, they often die on the way due to the poor state of the roads.

“We have lost over 500 persons due to inadequate health facilities. Our women have no health support or facilities.

“Life has been very difficult for the youths, who struggle daily to make ends meet with no support, despite living in an oil-producing community.”

Olu-Derimon also regretted the community’s lack of political representation.

“As we speak, we don’t have a representative. We have no voice in Edo State. No Gelegele person is in the Edo State House of Assembly or Executive Council. When this administration came to power, it inaugurated the board of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), yet no one from Gelegele was appointed, despite our status as an oil-producing community. We bear the brunt; we are roasted day and night. Yet, we do not feel the benefits of our crude oil—the gold mine.”

Share