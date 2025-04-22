GEJ: Why I Was Reluctant To Become Yar’adua’s Running Mate

Share

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has said that his natural inclination towards peace and the desire to improve the lot of poor people in his immediate environment were the factors responsible for his initial reluctance to step into politics at the center by becoming the running mate to late President, Alhaji Umar Yar’Adua in 2007.

Jonathan, who made the revelation at a cocktail reception held in Abuja to honour him for winning the 2025 Sunhak Peace Prize, said that as at the time he was invited to join the presidential race as vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he was already settling down as the Governor of Bayelsa State.

This year’s Sunhak Prize award ceremony, the sixth in the series, took place in Seoul, South Korea on April 11, during which Jonathan and other winners were decorated.

Jonathan becomes the third person and the first African leader to win this category of the award, after former United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki Moon and Prime Minister of Cambodia, Mr Hun Sen. Jonathan said he saw Bayelsa as a small state with the preponderance of poor people who needed to be rescued from their suffering even in the midst of abundant natural resources.

The former President disclosed that at the time of his nomination as Vice Presidential candidate, he was already thinking and mapping out strategies on how his administration could make the desired impact on the lives of the people of the state.

He said that while many people usually get amazed at his peaceful disposition and concern for the less privileged, such attributes come naturally to him because of his humble background. “If it is in the Bible, probably, they will talk about talents or spiritual gifts. So that’s how God created me.

Even while growing up as a boy in the village, my interest was not causing a crisis. So I grew up that way and it is easier to do what is in you than to learn new things. I never liked to live in a country or a world filled with crisis. I always feel sad when I see people suffering.

Even as a child I never liked to see people suffering because of my humble background. “If I had the means, I would have made sure that every Nigerian will have all that they need to live decent lives. But it is not possible. It is difficult even for a president, a single individual to do. But that had been my wish all along.

That was also why I was very reluctant when I was approached to come to the centre to be a Vice President. But I was persuaded to come to the centre and here I am,” he said. Jonathan described his nomination for the Sunhak Peace Prize as a surprise but an encouraging recognition of his modest efforts in peace building, democracy and good governance.

He also described the cocktail reception as a humbling experience and expressed appreciation to the organisers as well as those who attended the event to honour him.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, who chaired the event, eulogised Jonathan for the roles he had played in fostering peace and preserving democracy in Nigeria. Managing Director and Chief Executive officer, Zeetin Engineering, Aziboala Robert, who was the Chief Host, described Jonathan as his elder brother, mentor, role model, confidante and spiritual father.

Also at the event were the former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan; a former Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Labaran Maku; the Ooni of Ife represented by his wife, Olori Elizabeth Ogunwusi, and a host of others.

