GEI Educates School Girls On Menstrual Hygiene

…Urges FG to Create Safe Spaces for Girls in Conflict Areas

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Gender Educators Initiative (GEI), has called on the Federal Government to prioritise creating safe spaces for girls living in conflict-affected and crisis-prone communities.

This comes as Nigeria commemorates the International Day of the Girl Child.

GEI’s Executive Director, Shafa’atu Suleiman, emphasised that insecurity, displacement, and poverty have exposed young girls to violence, abuse, and early marriage.

She stressed the need for government, development partners, and community leaders to act urgently to protect and empower these girls.

Suleiman highlighted the importance of creating safe spaces within internally displaced persons (IDP) camps and vulnerable communities to provide psychosocial support, education continuity, and mentorship for affected girls.

She also urged relevant ministries to collaborate with local civil society organisations to design gender-sensitive interventions.

The GEI Executive Director reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to advancing gender equality and promoting access to education and leadership opportunities for girls in Nigeria. She emphasised that investing in girls is investing in peace and progress.

In commemoration of the day, GEI launched a sensitisation campaign on menstrual hygiene for private school students in Sokoto State.

The program aimed to educate girls on the importance of menstrual hygiene and how to maintain their health during their menstrual period.

The Principal of Sahaba Academy, Mrs Ann, commended the organisers for their efforts, while the Proprietor of the school, Ahmed S. Fada, called on the government to give more emphasis to girls’ education and provide adequate facilities for their comfort and health in schools.

Contributing, Linda, Programme Officer of Gender Educators Initiative (GEI), said, “Being a woman is an amazing thing, and our organisation uses this opportunity to educate the girl child about the importance of menstrual hygiene and how to select adequate products to stay healthy and protected during their menstrual period.”

She encouraged every girl child to prioritise their health, noting that menstruation is a vital aspect of staying healthy and protected.