In a heartfelt video posted on TikTok on Saturday, the influencer opened up about his disappointment, saying he felt deceived by the conflicting narratives surrounding the phone’s originality.

“At this point in time, I don’t want to pretend again. I regret why I carry my millions to buy this phone. Every day I wake up, I cry, I weep deep inside me.”

GehGeh lamented that owners were now being forced to justify their purchases, as even experts could not clearly tell which iPhone 17s were authentic and which were rebranded older models.

“Now, you know the pain of buying something, you go come dey explain bro na the original be this one, because nobody knows the difference between the original one and the fake one.”

READ ALSO:

He explained that his decision to buy the phone had been driven by its perceived prestige.

“The reason why I buy this phone is because as you see am for my hand, you go know say bro, na millions dey him hand,” he said, adding that the name alone carried weight.

The influencer then compared his new purchase with his older device, admitting he preferred the comfort of his previous iPhone 16.

“But at this point, my brother, I regret buying the 17 Pro Max. The phone, it’s not even comfortable for the hand,” he said, lifting his older iPhone 16. “See how it’s flexible for my hand, even with a pouch. But see the television that I carry in for hand.”

The iPhone 17 debate began trending on October 13, 2025, after businessman and tech investor Blord (Linus Williams Ifejika) shared a video unboxing what he described as a “modified iPhone 17 Pro” priced between ₦400,000 and ₦450,000.

The device, however, was later revealed to be a refurbished iPhone XR encased to look like Apple’s latest flagship, sparking confusion and outrage across social media.

Geh Geh went on to express his frustration that even after spending millions, there was still no concrete proof that his version was authentic.

“Because even this one, it’s not even enough evidence to say okay, now the original one is this one,” he said. “I will carry millions of Naira to buy something. Now, I go dey explain to people, I go carry my money go buy material things.”

On X, users had a field day reacting to the saga, #edkel250 wrote, “You go buy iPhone 17 Pro Max for Nigeria and you go begin explain say nor be fake. Dem use that 17 Pro Max tyre person.”

Another, #TheManAfricano, added, “Nigeria has to be the only country in the world selling these repackaged fake iPhone 17s. It really says a lot about us.”

The banter extended to Instagram, where users took turns to poke fun at the situation, #bestdeal_appliances joked, “This iPhone 17xr come be like Labubu everyday price dey reduce,” while #chef_ivyjones1 teased, “Before next week, the phone go be 2,500″

Another, #diamondjearny, quipped, “If I don’t walk into the Apple Store, I don’t want.”

Others weighed in more seriously, calling it a lesson for Nigerian buyers chasing luxury trends. “People reject real prices because they want shortcuts,” one user wrote. “Then they complain online when the cheap version doesn’t match up.”

The official launch of the iPhone 17 series took place on September 9, 2025, when Apple unveiled the new lineup—iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

However, prices differ depending on the vendor. According to Apple, the official prices for the iPhone 17 series are as follows: iPhone 17 (base model) – $799 (approximately ₦1,210,485), iPhone 17 Air — $999, iPhone 17 Pro — $1,099 (around ₦1,664,385), iPhone 17 Pro Max — $1,199 (around ₦1,815,285)

Despite the online uproar, Apple Inc. has not issued any statement on the alleged presence of fake or “modified” iPhone 17 models in Nigeria. For now, the debate rages on, and many, like Geh Geh, are left wondering whether their million-naira gadgets are truly what they seem.