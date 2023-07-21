GEF-SGP UNDP Hands Over Solar-Powered Coldroom To Lagos Fishing Community

The Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP) implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has handed over a solar-powered cold room to people in Sagbokoji fishing community of Lagos State.

Sagbokoji community is an Island comprising over 30,000 persons in Apapa Local Government Area, Lagos opposite Tin-Can Island.

The National Coordinator, GEF-SGP UNDP, Mrs Ibironke Olubamise, said the project was to support the women in the riverine area who formerly used charcoal and firewood to preserve their fishing produce.

“When Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF) came to our office and submitted proposal that they wanted to build the coldroom, we supported them with 50,000 Dollars to build and install it.

“At UNDP, Small Grants Programme, what we do is to support any initiative that is related to the environment,” she said.

The national coordinator said that with the project, the use of firewood and charcoal will be reduced in the community.

“Before, their produce used to get rotten or spoilt due to lack of good preservation, but with this solar-powered coldroom, this will impact positively their fishing businesses.

“The good thing about the project is that it uses solar energy with battery storage and not grid electricity, so throughout the day, the solar system will power the freezing hub and charge the battery energy storage” she said.

Olubamise said UNDP Small Grants Programme had worked in over 200 communities and they had supported them with over 170 projects in Nigeria communities.

Also speaking on the project, the Chairman, Nigeria Energy Forum, Dr Daniel Adeuyi, said the programme concept was developed in 2018, focusing on how to explore sustainable energy service to coastal communities.

Adeuyi said the project was named Innovative Climate-Smart Processor for Sustainable Fisheries in Coastal Community.

“We started with survey of three riverine communities in Lagos which include Makoko sea food market, Sagbokoji and Langbasa communities.

“We finally selected this community because of their warm reception and cooperation with our members and we started the project.

“It took us 18 months before completion, and the project will now assist the community in reducing spoilage across the fish value chain from catch to market.

“The coldroom is enough to contain all the fishing produce of the area, so the community women who are into seafood processing business will experience increased productivity and the fishermen will experience reduced losses” he said.

The Baale of Sagbokoji fishing community, Chief Avime Anthony, said the community was happy over the project.

He thanked the GEF-SGP UNDP and NEF for installing the project in their area, promising that they will make adequate use of the facility.

Mrs Jiselle Azankpo, the leader of Fish Seller Association, said the project would enhance their productivity.

She said that with the project, the fear of their fishes and cray fish getting spoiled or rotten had become a thing of the past.

Azankpo promised that the association would maintain the cold room to ensure it is well-used.

Mr David Atodjinou, General Secretary, Sagbokoji community urged them to extend the project to other communities in the coastal areas.

The project was achieved through the collaborative effort of UNDP GEF-SGP, NEF and Jinko Solar Limited.