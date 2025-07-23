GEF-SGP Inaugurates 26KW Solar Powered Cold-Room In Lagos Fishing Community

The Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP), implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), on Wednesday inaugurated a 26kw second phase solar-powered cold room in Sagbokoji fishing community, Lagos State.

Sagbokoji is a riverine island community, surrounded by water and located in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, opposite Tin-Can Island.

It’s situated along the Lagos lagoon and is primarily accessible by water transporting using boats.

GEF-SGP UNDP Programme Management Senior Assistant, Mrs Rose Agbo, said the project was to support the women in the riverine area who formerly used charcoal and firewood to preserve their fishing produce.

Agbo who represented Mrs Ibironke Olubamise, the National Coordinator, GEF-SGP UNDP said the organisation learnt about the challenges faced through the New Energy Frontiers (NEF) Group.

“So, we approved a project that is focused on addressing climate issues and then we noticed the population has no access to electricity.

“They are basically fish farmers and women seafood processors, so in order to address the issue of food security and post-harvest losses we provided climate-smart solar cold room storage for the coastal community.

“This will enable them to store their fishes and also generate income that will impact their livelihood as well.

“Today’s inauguration also features a field visit comprising representatives of 10 different NGOs, who are SGP grantees and 10 young energy innovators from across tertiary institutions in Nigeria, who are past or current energy innovation competition prize winners.

“The study tour will foster knowledge sharing on practical approaches for implementing high-impact community action projects, using case study of the Sagbokoji solar cold hub success story” she said.

The Chairman, NEF Group, Dr Daniel Adeuyi, said the inauguration was phase two of the solar Sagbokoji cold-room project.

According to him, this follows the first phase that was inaugurated in 2023 to help preserve the fish and sea food harvest by the community.

“Over the last two years we have gathered real time data of how this intervention has supported this community.

“In the process we’ve also identified opportunities for upscaling the intervention to do more really for boosting economic growth within this coastal community based on the empirical data and fact.

“The phase two enhancement was able to secure additional support from the funders at GEF-SGP UNDP to expand this infrastructure and attract CSR support from Jubaili Bros Engineering Ltd.” he said.

Adeuyi said: “What we are inaugurating today represents a four folds increase in the combined capacity in the energy generation infrastructure from 6 kW to 26 kW of solar power generation capacity.

“The inverter capacity used for energy conversion more than doubled from 10kKVA to 23kKVA and the combined battery energy storage capacity increased by five folds from 10kW hours to 50 kW hours of battery energy storage.

“So, that means more power can be generated during the daytime and more cooling products and services can be delivered from this Infrastructure.

“This will enable continuous operation of the larger cold room when the sun is not shining and on cloudy periods.

“Beyond cooling, this enhanced infrastructure creates the foundations for pilot independent electricity distribution system model.

“So, electricity can now be distributed from this Infrastructure to other productive hubs in Sagbokoji community where cleaner energy is needed for powering productive economic activities.”

On challenges, Engr Adekunle Makinde, the Co-Chair, NEF said they are partnering with the community to create an enabling environment of training of staffs, sourcing of experienced staffs who can operate and maintain this infrastructure.

“We are also inviting the community to nominate young men or women who can understudy those experienced operators and also ultimately be able to gain the skill and knowledge.

“This will enable them to progressively handle the operation with some support and minimal intervention from the project developers.

“Honestly, it is a bit challenging environment to get staff who would commute daily, and the phase 2 inauguration today also includes an onsite accommodation thereby creating an enabling environment for the staff,” he said.

Mrs Jiselle Azankpo, the leader, Fish Sellers Association, Sagbokoji said they were so happy that the NGO had completed the expansion plans of the solar cold room.

According to her, this will allow more fishing women in the community to benefit from the project.

She assured them that the infrastructure would be carefully maintained, adding that they would not spoil any of the equipment given to them.

Welcoming the NGOs to his palace, the Baale of Sagbokoji community, Chief Ovime Anthony, said the expansion plan would develop the town and bring more prosperity to them.

Anthony commended the NGOs for bringing developmental projects to their community.