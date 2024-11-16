Geely Auto Int’l Names Coscharis Motors as Official Partner in Nigeria

Share

Geely Auto International Corporation has named Coscharis Motors as its official retail partner in Nigeria. Consequently, Coscharis Motors became the exclusive franchise representative of Geely Global in Nigeria and set to officially launch the latest Geely models into the Nigerian market very soon.

“We have carefully reselected our representative in Nigeria, because we are looking for a partner with strong pedigree in the automotive sector in Nigeria that can deliver our brand promise, this we got in Coscharis Motors” says Scofield Wu, Head of Geely Auto International Middle East/Africa Business Unit.“Coscharis Motors share our belief that the Geely models are the perfect fits to mitigate customers’ budget constraint especially those who require automobiles that are durable, reliable, technologically driven and have best aftersales offerings. This shared passion, along with their excellent reputation in the automotive industry, makes it the perfect partnership for Geely Auto International in Nigeria.”

Commenting on this partnership, the President / CEO of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka enthused: “We are excited to celebrate the confidence that Geely Auto International has reposed on us to represent them in Nigeria. “Geely Auto is in sync with Coscharis Motors towards ensuring our corporate brand promise to continue to create value for all our stakeholders. This milestone marks another step in the evolution of the company towards remaining timeless in its relevance. We are committed to broadening our dealership’s scope to the public, and believe the Geely Auto brand provides a capable, refined and reliable vehicle option to our customers, especially in these economically challenging times.”

“With our pedigree and experience of the Nigerian market, it is clear to us that the Geely Auto brand is what is needed today to bridge the gap between luxury and budget auto brands available in the market. The models, especially the All New Starry and GX3 Pro are game-changers in their respective segments. These vehicles have what it takes to meet customers’ expectations satisfactorily, especially government and companies who are looking at their middle management team and fleet vis-à-vis their bottom-line. At Coscharis Motors we are excited to re-launch the New Geely Coolray and Emgrand in addition to bringing the very newest models to Nigeria. We look forward to those existing and new customers because these models are definitely going to stir things up.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that one of the highlights of the official announcement of Coscharis franchise was the visit of members of the House Representatives Committee on Industry who as part of their oversight functions had a facility tour of the Coscharis Assembly Plant in Lagos where the new Geely variants are being assembled.

Speaking during the visit, Chairman of the Committee who led the House delegation, Hon Enitan Badon said, ”Our visit to Coscharis Assembly Plant is to have an on the spot assessment of the plant for us to be able to know in specific terms where they need our interventions in terms of enacting relevant laws to protect such investment.

This surely will help us legislate on every support required to encourage such local organisations to further invest in our Country towards achieving the best intentions of the government of the day”.

AIso speaking, the Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) who was represented by the Director Research and Development, Dr. Fidelis Achiv who with the NADDC team were with the House Committee members during the visit, commended Coscharis on the Assembly Plant that has rolled out different brands and now delivering the Geely brand.

The agency promised to give the plant all the necessary support it deserves to succeed in delivering the expected value for the country.

The Group Managing Director of Coscharis Group, Mr. Josiah Samuel who conducted the guests round the plant and the other facilities in the organisation disclosed that the plant can be compared to any of its type in the world.

He said, “With what you’ve seen here today (on Thursday), Coscharis has simply shown that if given the required support with the right conducive business environment, indigenous organisations like ours that has what it takes to compete in the global space will deliver world standard vehicles going by our pedigree with globally respected automobile brands we represent in Nigeria. Coupled with the new Geely brand added to our robust portfolio, we believe our locally assembled Geely vehicles will do well in the Nigeria market.”

