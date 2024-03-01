GECF: Member Countries To Commit To Sharing Knowledge, Technology – Ekpo

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has urged member countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) to commit to sharing knowledge, technology, and best practices to accelerate the unlocking of new applications for natural gas in a manner that boosts economic growth without degrading the environment.

He also lauded the inauguration of the GECF Gas Research Institute Headquarters in Algeria saying it would go a long way in the provision of the requisite funds for upstream and midstream gas development:

He spoke on Friday while delivering his address at the Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Algiers, Algeria, where he proposed measures that could be adopted by member countries in achieving a green economy.

Ekpo said Nigeria, with one of the largest gas reserves in the world, has been at the forefront of harnessing this resource not just for national development, but also as a key contributor to the global energy mix.

He however informed the audience of Nigeria’s commitment to the exploitation of its natural gas resources in a manner that is both beneficial to its people and conducive to global efforts to create a more sustainable and cleaner energy landscape.

According to him, the path to achieving a green economy with natural gas was fraught with lots of challenges which GECF must be ready to confront.

Ekpo said: “Market volatility, geopolitical tensions, and the global imperative to decarbonize energy production and consumption necessitate not just national, but international solidarity and strategic collaboration among gas-exporting countries.”

To this end, Ekpo urged the member countries to consider strengthening collaboration among GECF members, innovation and technology sharing as well as engagement and advocacy.

Ekpo said, “The future of gas lies in our ability to innovate. By embracing technology, we can reduce emissions, enhance efficiency, and unlock new applications for natural gas in the green economy.

“I urged all GECF members to commit to sharing knowledge, technology, and best practices to accelerate our progress toward these objectives.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to not just our national interests, but to the collective well-being of our global community. The path ahead is complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and shared vision, we can navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie before us.”