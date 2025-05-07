GDP War: Bullying Adesina Can’t Change WB, IMF, NBS Verifiable Data –CDHR Tells Presidency

Share

The Committee for the Defence of Human Right, (CDHR), has expressed concerns over the verbal attacks launched by the Presidency against the outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, following the latter’s recent comments on the state of the Nigerian economy.

The CDHR advised the Federal Government to focus on people-oriented policies and act quickly on the facts raised by Adesina on the GDP instead of antagonising him for pointing out areas of deficiencies in what the current administration is doing.

National Secretary of CDHR, Comrade Gerald Katchy, who gave the advice in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, warned the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to stop bullying Adesina, who was a former Minister of Agriculture under Goodluck Jonathan, for revealing the true position of the nation’s economy.

The CD noted that reports on poverty levels and GDP performance are grounded on verifiable data from credible institutions, such as the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nairametrics, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The statement is entitled: ‘Focus on Facts, Not Attacks; Stop Bullying Dr. Adesina Akinwumi His Critics Reveal the True about Nigeria Economy’, partly reads: “Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, (CDHR) expresses disappointment with President Bola Tinubu and his Media aide, Mr Bayo Onanuga with his penchant in attacking messengers instead of their message they should stop bullying Dr. Adesina Akinwumi the President of the African Development Bank (AFDB); on his comparison of Nigerians’ poverty situation now and in the 1960s.

“In light of recent statements from President Tinubu’s media aide, Mr Bayo Onanuga, seeking to discredit voices drawing attention to Nigeria’s deepening poverty and economic stagnation, we reaffirm that facts – not personalities – must remain the focus of national discourse.

“Rather than divert attention with personal attacks or political posturing, the government should urgently address the structural and policy failures responsible for the worsening economic indicators. Nigerians deserve solutions, not scapegoats that have become one too many.”

