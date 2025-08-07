GDP: ‘Underutilisation Of Capital Market Potential Undermines Economic Growth’

Economic experts are concerned about misalignment in government policies and actions, which in turn, hurt economic growth, and, by extension, cleaning out economic benefits that would have trickled down to the masses. They referenced the neglect of the capital market, which is designed to cater for the primary equities in Nigeria.

They said it was virtually nonexistent due to the absence of agricultural companies that ought to be quoted in that segment of the market. Their perspectives on the economy were shared yesterday during the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) insightgenerating session conducted via Zoom. The session was titled “Xraying the Data: insights from the revised GDP data”.

It was moderated by Mrs. Amaka Nwaokolo, Director at the FATE Institute. Members of the panel included Mr. Femi Awoyemi, Managing Director/CEO of Proshare; Dr. Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to the President of Economic Affairs; Dr. Yinka Babalola, Country Director of the Nigeria International Budget Partnership; Dr. Ekundayo Mesegan, Senior faculty at Pan Atlantic University; and Prof. Uche Uwaleke, professor of capital market.

They spoke to the significance of the recently rebased Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its broad implications to the economy. Speaking to the topic, Managing Director/CEO of Proshare, Mr. Femi Awoyemi, represented by Chief Economist and Director of Research, Mr. Telsim Shitta-Bay, described the neglect of the capital market as worrisome.

“One of the basic problems we have is from the market perspective. There seems to be a misalignment between government actions and policies, broadly the GDP and the capital market. If you look at the structure of the NGX, the primary market for trading in equities. We find out there’s very little alignment between it and the structure of the economy.