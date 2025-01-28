GDP Rebasing: BudgIT Advises NBS To Be Sincere, Objective

Share

As Nigerians await release of new Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Consumer Price Index CPI for the economy by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, BudgIT Nigeria has advised the statistical agency to ensure anticipated review is in tandem with everyday realities of Nigerians.

BudgIT’s caution on Monday stemmed from public scepticism trailing NBS’ anticipated rebasing of the GDP and CPI billed for release any moment from now.

Country Director of BudgIT Nigeria, Gabriel Okeowo, offered the advice on Monday in Abuja during a sensitisation workshop organised by BudgIT on the rebasing exercise.

