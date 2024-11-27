GDP: NACCIMA Faults NBS’s Report On 3.46% Growth

Share

…says figures no true reflection of current realities

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has said the latest data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which reported Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 3.46 per cent and decline in unemployment to 4.6 per cent for third quarter (Q3) of 2024 is not a true reflection of the current realities in the country.

The National President of NACCIMA, Dele Kelvin Oye Esq., in a statement, said the data did not adequately consider critical factors such as the rising taxation imposed by sub-nationals, the anticipated ramifications of the 2024 tax bill, and the adverse effects of regulatory barriers that hinder both local and foreign investment, among others, and therefore does not reflect the lived realities of countless citizens in the country. Oye said:

“As representatives of the Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (NACCIMA), we feel it is imperative to address the latest release by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which reports Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth as 3.46 per cent and the reported decline in unemployment figure to 4.6 per cent for Q3 2024.

“We must advise caution on how these figures are received and interpreted given the current realities in light of the prevailing economic challenges confronting many Nigerians countrywide. “The significant disconnect between these statistics and the lived realities of countless citizens is concerning.

The Nigerian economy is still weighed down by the effects of hyperinflation stemming from frequent fuel price hikes, power shortages and Naira devaluation which resulted in a steep rise in the cost of living on ordinary Nigerians.”

According to him, “under these circumstances, the assertion of robust GDP growth appears implausible, particularly as the purchasing power of the average citizen continues to erode alarmingly. “Moreover, the claim of declining unemployment warrants thorough examination.

While the statistics may suggest an improvement, it is crucial to distinguish between those merely recorded as job seekers and the broader challenges of under-employment and informal unemployment that persist in our labour market.

“Many graduates and skilled workers remain unable to secure gainful employment, making it disheartening to suggest that a mere statistical reduction translates into genuine economic recovery or job creation.”

