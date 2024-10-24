GDP: MAN Doubts 3.3% Growth Projection By Year End

Share

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has expressed doubts over the 3.3 per cent Gross Domestic Growth projection for the country by year end.

The association said daunting macroeconomic challenges facing the economy, including fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were pointers to thwarting the targeted growth.

Specifically, the manufacturers’ association complained that the continued increase in the country’s Monetary Policy Rate (Rate) by the apex bank to discourage borrowing and rising inflation rate would, no doubt, have severe negative impacts on manufacturers’ bottom-line and profit taking.

It added that this was bound to shrug the country’s GDP growth rate target for 2024. In an interview with New Telegraph, the Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun AjayiKadir, lamented that high cost of borrowing for industries amidst MPR hike was taking a toll on the country’s manufacturing sector in all ramifications.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “The first aspect is high cost of borrowing for industries. You know, maintained that speech because it is my opinion. When you study different macroeconomic ingredients being applied in different economies, you will realise why certain monetary policy adjustments are attached to economy A.

What economy A, B would see. “In our own, real stakeholders in our economy are complaining bitterly over the continued increase in interest rate. Why? Because they need profits.

And for them to have the margin of profits, they have to calculate all the variables costs attached to production on a single product in Nigeria. “And once inflation is also going higher, purchasing power of individuals is being eroded.

So, mostly, what is happening here is pushing MPR higher and pushing consumption lower. “So these are some of the things I thought probably the NESG would present to the Central Bank of Nigeria at the summit, present to the key stakeholders, private sector as an avenue to brainstorm and then come out with a more desired policy that can sooth the economy.”

The MAN DG continued: “Whenever MPR is being discussed, I quite agree we can call for monetary values in terms of hiking inflation rate so that you can have monetary stability.

“But what is more important is to protect the existing industries that are on ground because the nature of markets is no longer perfect, it is contestable. It is now ‘Hit and Run.’

“While the economy is looking for long-term benefits, where you see reduction in inflation, reduction in unemployment, and increased GDP, prospective investors will have more courage to invest in different industries within that economy.

“But the local industries are there and that is why they are complaining because the local content of MPR is that a manufacturer, who has the attributes of borrowing some amount of money from the commercial bank in that economy 12 months ago at 20 per cent, is now paying 27 per cent.

“So nobody will tell you that there is no need to bring price into a stable situation, because prices must be changing as the cost variables are changing too.

“But if it continues to change, definitely it is either it affects productivity or affects consumption. The consumption is affected when the consumer purchasing power is eroded and that is why this NESG is very important to brainstorm with stakeholders and future policymakers, so that some of us can monitor them very effectively to a conclusion.”

