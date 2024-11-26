GDP Growth Report ‘Hoax,’ Contradicts Reality, CUPP Blasts NBS

Share

…Says FG guilty of statistical manipulation to create false economic growth

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has described the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Report which put the nation’s GDP growth rate at 3.44 per cent as deceitful in the face of systemic failure and widespread suffering in the country.

The National Secretary of CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, who made this remark while reacting to the report said the statistics released by the NBS represents an economic paradox and a statistical mirage, far disconnected from reality.

The NBS recently announced that the country’s GDP grew by 3.46% in the third quarter of 2024. But the CUPP has disagreed with the agency.

“At first glance, this may seem like a positive development, but the reality on the ground tells a different story.

“It is alarming to see the stark contrast between the reported GDP growth and the harsh economic realities faced by Nigerians.

“The widespread hunger, starvation, unemployment, inflation, and crumbling infrastructure paint a picture of a nation in distress.

“The frequency of national grid collapses and potholes on the roads has increased by 100 per cent , while the value of the naira continues to depreciate. These statistics are a far cry from the rosy picture painted by the NBS.

“As Benjamin Disraeli once said: There are three kinds of lies: Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics”. This quote rings true in the context of Nigeria’s economic situation.

“The government’s reliance on statistical manipulation to create a false narrative of economic growth is misleading and deceptive.

“The root cause of Nigeria’s economic woes lies in its defective political system, which allows incompetent and dishonest persons to manipulate the electoral system and gain power.

“This has led to a culture of corruption, cronyism, and mismanagement, which has stifled economic growth and development.

“We must stand together as a people to address these challenges, Nigeria needs to embark on comprehensive economic reforms that prioritize transparency, accountability, cost cutting measures and good governance.

“The government must also invest in critical infrastructure, such as roads, electricity, and healthcare, to create an enabling environment for economic growth. No Country prospers without the power,” Ameh said.

According to the CUPP scribe, Nigeria’s economic paradox is a stark reminder of the need for urgent reforms and the election of incompetent leaders into public office to address the country’s deep-seated economic challenges.

Ameh said the government must move beyond statistical manipulation and focus on creating a conducive environment for economic growth and development.

“He charged the government to work towards making Nigeria’s economic growth to be truly inclusive and beneficial to all its citizens.

