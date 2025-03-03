GDP: Financial Institutions’ Contribution Up 30.9% To N4.58trn

Share

Banks and other financial institutions, excluding insurance, contributed N4.58 trillion to Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) last year, latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has showns.

The amount represents an increase of 30.89 per cent, or N1.08 trillion, when compared with the N3.50 trillion that the financial institutions contributed to GDP in 2023.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the “Nigerian GDP Report Q4’24,” recently released by the NBS, indicates that banks and other financial institutions, excluding insurance, contributed N1.16 trillion to the country’s real GDP, in the first quarter of 2024, N1.10 trillion in Q2’24, N1.02 trillion in Q3 and N1.30 trillion in Q4’24.

Further analysis of the NBS report disclosed that insurance contributed N349.01 billion to the country’s real GDP last year. This means that the entire financial sector’s contribution to the GDP amounted to N4.93 trillion in 2024.

The report stated: “The Finance and Insurance Sector consists of the two subsectors, Financial Institutions, and Insurance, in which the former accounted for 94.53 per cent and the latter 5.47 per cent of the sector respectively in real terms in Q4’24.

“The sector grew at 82.09 per cent in nominal terms (year-on-year), with the growth rate of financial institutions at 83.07 per cent and 66.65 per cent growth rate recorded for Insurance.

The overall rate was higher than Q4’23 by 49.80 per cent points, and higher by 7.55 per cent points than the preceding quarter. The quarter-onquarter growth was 34.18 per cent. “Overall growth in 2024 stood at 71.71 per cent, higher than the 28.24 per cent recorded in 2023.

