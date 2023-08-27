GDP Driven By Service Sector Dangerous For Nigeria Economy – Expert

A Gross Domestic Product (GDP) substantially driven by the services sector, as recently witnessed in the second quarter of 2023 GDP figure released over the weekend is not healthy for a developing economy such as Nigeria, Finance Expert and economy commentator, Prof. Uche Uwaleke has said.

To this end, Uwaleke opined that it was time for Nigeria to reset her faulty economic structure by leveraging technology, in favour of the productive sectors such as industry and agriculture.

Professor of Capital Market made known his position while exchanging views with New Telegraph on Q2,2023 GDP released over the weekend by the National Bureau of Statistics.

According to NBS subsisting economic challenges downgraded the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 3.54 percent growth recorded in the second quarter of 2022 to 2.51 percent (year-on-year) real terms second quarter of 2023.

Going by the NBS record, GDP performance in quarter reference

was driven mainly by the Services sector, which recorded a growth of 4.42% and contributed 58.42% to the aggregate GDP.

The agriculture sector grew by

1.50%, an improvement from the growth of 1.20% recorded in the second quarter of 2022.

The industry sector growth was -1.94% relative to -2.30% recorded in the second quarter of 2022. In terms of share of the GDP, agriculture, and the industry sectors contributed less to the aggregate GDP in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022.

“In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N52,103,927.13 million in nominal terms. This performance is higher when compared to the second quarter of 2022 which recorded aggregate GDP of N45, 004,520.89 million, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth of 15.77%”.

Reacting to the GDP figure whose growth was driven by the service sector, Uwaleke made the following observations.

“The oil sector tanked considerably on account of the reduction in crude oil production. The Non-oil sector performance was powered by the Services sector (4.42%), especially by the Telecoms, Trade, Financial services, and industry sectors appeared hugely impacted by rising inflation during the quarter. Growth rate was negative at -1.94% compared to 0.31% in Q1, 2023”.

“The sudden removal of fuel subsidy in May could be blamed for the plunge in the Transportation sector by over 60 points from Q1 2023.

“The Agriculture sector (comprising 4 activities, though dominated by crop production) printed a slightly improved performance over Q1. But, (shy of 2%) is still far from its pre-COVID’19 levels”, he said.

In conclusion, he noted that ” in my view, this identified growth pattern, weighted in favour of the services sector, is not healthy for a developing economy such as ours. Little wonder, economic growth does not appear inclusive reflecting rising unemployment and poverty levels (new NBS methodology attempts to mask this).

“It’s time we reset this faulty economic structure, leveraging technology, in favour of the productive sectors: industry and agriculture”.