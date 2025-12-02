GDHF 2025: eHealth Africa, Avatar Consortium To Lead Conversations On Digital Interfaces

Ahead of the Global Digital Health Forum (GDHF 2025) in Kenya, eHealth Africa, in collaboration with regional partners, is set to spotlight the critical role of digital platforms in driving positive behaviour change among adolescents across Africa.

Speaking ahead of the panel session, Executive Director of eHealth Africa, Atef Fawaz, noted that the organisation remains one of the few implementing interventions that integrate digital innovation, adolescent behaviour change, and climate-resilient strategies.

“Our participation in the upcoming GDHF 2025 reflects a strong demonstration of our institutional capacity, technical expertise, and commitment to driving transformative impact across multiple areas of public healthcare on the continent,” he said.

Also speaking, eHealth Africa’s Director of Partnerships and Programs, Ota Akhigbe, said the organisation will be making a bold statement that inspires meaningful actions and promotes social behaviour change among Africa’s rapidly expanding youth population.

“The African continent has the opportunity to harness the potential of its adolescent population, particularly through the optimal use of digital tools that promote health equity,” she said.

With young people increasingly active on digital platforms, the initiative aims to drive continent-wide action that leverages technology to support healthier, safer, and better-informed adolescent communities.

Founded in 2025 under the leadership of eHealth Africa, the Avatar Consortium was established in response to the growing influence of digital technology—particularly Artificial Intelligence and emerging innovations—on adolescent health outcomes. The consortium brings together partners across health, technology, and research sectors to promote equitable access to digital tools that support behaviour change and service referrals for underserved young people in Kenya.

The consortium aims to develop a suite of scalable, implementation-ready products by 2028 and strengthen the evidence base for digital platforms that enhance health-related behaviours.

In partnership with the Bay Area Global Health Alliance, Reach Digital Health, Population Services International, and the Africa Hub for Innovation and Development, eHealth Africa will host a Breakfast Salon Session titled “Digital Interfaces to Spur Behaviour Change in Health Among Adolescents in Kenya and Beyond.”

Scheduled for Friday, December 5, 2025, from 7:00 AM to 8:30 AM (EAT), the session will feature a live product showcase, a panel discussion with sector leaders, and special youth engagement segments designed to elevate adolescent perspectives. The event is structured as an energizing breakfast salon aimed at building momentum, strengthening collaboration, and advancing a shared vision for youth-centered digital health innovation.

eHealth Africa will also host track sessions on climate resilience, the integration of renewable energy in primary healthcare systems, and the use of digital tools to improve vaccination campaign planning.

Together with its partners, eHealth Africa reaffirmed its commitment to advancing innovative, youth-centered, and climate-resilient digital health solutions that strengthen systems, empower communities, and support a healthier future for the continent.