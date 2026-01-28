GCON: Doherty Drags Chagoury Before Reps Over Award

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos governorship aspirant, Funso Doherty, has asked the House of Representatives to investigate the reported conferment of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on businessman, Gilbert Chagoury.

In view of this, he cited alleged procedural and legal irregularities surrounding the award. In an open letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, and copied the Attorney–General of the Federation The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Doherty, a renowned chartered accountant, said the circumstances under which the national honour was reportedly conferred raised “serious and legitimate public questions” that require parliamentary scrutiny.

The Presidency was recently reported to have confirmed that President Bola Tinubu conferred the GCON on Chagoury on January 8, allegedly to mark his birthday.

In the letter titled ‘Open Letter – Re: Recent Reported Conferment of GCON National Honour on Mr. Gilbert Chagoury’ and dated January 24, 2026, Doherty, however, expressed concern that public knowledge of the award did not originate from any official government or presidential communication.