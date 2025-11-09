Gcioba T’tennis Tourney: Principal, Others Hail Sponsors As Otubobola Lifts Title

It was praises galore for the 1986/1992 set of the Government College Old Boys Association, the sponsors of the just concluded Closed Table Tennis Championships for the students of the Government College Ibadan.

The 3-day tournament saw 40 students across the school’s five houses, Carr, Field, Powell, Swanston, and Grier, fighting for the ultimate prize which was later won by Emmanuel Otubobola of Swanston House after defeating Emmanuel Ogundipe of Powell House 3-1 in the final.

To get to the final, Otubobola and Ogundipe defeated Lekan Alamoyo and Samuel Olowoyeye of Field and Grier Houses respectively in the semifinal.

While the two losing semifinalists were rewarded with a cash prize of N20,000 each, the runner-up and the winner received N30,000 and N50,000 respectively with four of them taking home N5,000 worth of book voucher.

Speaking during the final, the principal of the school, Solomon Oladokun, applauded the 86 set for returning the game of Table Tennis to the school while also urging them to improve on what they have done this year.

“I want to thank the 86 set for coming up with this initiative, because table tennis is not popular in Government College. But to organise this competition, one, to introduce the game as one of the games in this school, is highly commendable,” the principal said.

“The 86 set is formidable and I want to commend you because everything that you do is always unique. Nobody is thinking about the school farm, you brought the idea of the school farm, and this initiative of table tennis, which you have birthed, you must not allow it to die.”

“We must continue to promote this very important game of table tennis. And I want to promise you that the school will continue to encourage the student to develop their interest in this competition.”