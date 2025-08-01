GCFR Should Go To Entrepreneurs, Not Politicians – Obi

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria must begin to honour entrepreneurs and nation builders rather than politicians, stressing that national honours like GCFR and GCON should be reserved for those who create jobs and drive productivity.

Speaking in Abuja at the public presentation of “The Chronicles of a Legend”, a biography celebrating the life and legacy of the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, Obi described the Esama as a true Nigerian icon who deserves not just recognition but tangible national support for his impact in education, business, and philanthropy.

“We live in a country where those meant to be celebrated are not celebrated.

“He [Igbinedion] employed 17,000 people through his contributions to education alone. I agree with the SGF that he will do more, but now that we have the opportunity, we must change how we honour people,” Obi said.

Obi stressed that Nigeria’s highest honours should reflect productivity and national impact.

“GCFR and GCON should be for those who are productive like entrepreneurs and not us, the politicians. If they like, they can remove ours and give them to people like him so the country can grow, employ more, and thrive.”

President Bola Tinubu who was represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume in his remarks commended Igbinedion, for his remarkable contributions to aviation, education, and cultural preservation, calling him “a fine and extraordinary Nigerian whose life exemplifies resilience, patriotism, and visionary leadership across sectors.”

He described Igbinedion as deserving not just of honour but of every possible support from the government to enable more entrepreneurs to emulate his model.

In a personal pledge, Obi committed to an annual contribution to the Esama Endowment Fund for the next ten years and beyond.

According to him, “Endowment is not paid in one day, it is continuous. I assure you that annually, this fund will see Mr. Peter Obi’s little contribution for at least the next decade and as long as I live because what he [Igbinedion] has done is a great thing.”

Also lending his voice, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, praised Esama’s unmatched vision and humility.

“To imagine someone establishing an airline, a bank, and a university 30 years ago tells you the kind of person he is,” Saraki said.

“But beyond that, his humility and kindness stood out. He served everyone, regardless of status.”