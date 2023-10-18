GBV: When ‘stakeholders’ engage in domestic violence

Violence against women, according to the United Nations, is any act of Gender Based Violence (GBV) that results in, or likely results in physical, sexual, or mental harm or suffering to women, it includes threats and arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether public or private.

Incidentally, Ekiti State was the first in the federation to sign into law the bill prohibiting GBV on November 25, 2011 during the tenure of former Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi. The law was meant to protect both genders (male and female) against physical and psychological abuse and violence.

Genesis

However, last month (September) a report went viral concerning the Chief Medical Director of the Ekiti State Specialist Hospital, Ikere-Ekiti, Dr. Olubiyi Olaolu Abidemi who allegedly beat his wife to a state of unconsciousness. A relative of the wife alleged that the trouble started when the CMD instructed his wife to take care of one of his staff he was suspected to have impregnated.

“However, all hell broke loose when the wife turned down the CMD’s request”. The CMD, according to the report, became furious over his wife’s refusal to honour the directive and “threatened her”.

During the reported face-off, he was said to have allegedly grabbed her neck and attempted to strangle her at their residence, St. David Hospital Compound, Ifaki-Ekiti on Thursday, September 14.

Injuries

The CMD’s wife, Dr Adenike Olubiyi, a lecturer at the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti was said to have sustained injuries to her neck and was consequently admitted into the accident and emergency unit of the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti (EKSUTH).

The state government, which later suspended the CMD, who is a Consultant Family Physician, in a statement from the Ministry of Health and Human Services, said the decision was taken by the State Hospitals’ Management Board following “the seriousness of a case of gross misconduct reported against the CMD which established the fact that he violated Ekiti Public Service Rules 030301 (ii) and 030402 (x).

It added the suspended CMD has been prevented from carrying out his official duties pending further investigation in line with the provisions of the State public Service Rules, and directed him: “To hand over his duties as CMD of the State Specialist Hospital, Ikere to Dr. Akinsipe Catherine Iyabo with immediate effect.”

It stressed the commitment of the government to “rewarding excellent performance, diligence and dedication to duties.”

It also said: “Government would not look away when government officials do not abide by the Code of Conduct for Public Officers”.

Reacting

But Dr. Abidemi, after his suspension, insisted that the allegation against him was masterminded by some ‘third columnists’ and the handwork of ‘enemies’ with the aim of destabilising his home.

Reacting through his counsel, Opeyemi Ogunremi, the suspended CMD said: “I’m not happy with the whole situation which has taken a very serious toll on my family and image. I want to correct the impression many people are having about me because of this issue, those close to me know that I will never go close to any unlawful thing.”

The statement by the counsel further said: “In the first instance, we want to categorically state that the issue between Dr. Olaoluwa Olubiyi and his wife, Dr. (Mrs) Adenike Olubiyi is not a fresh issue but has been lingering for over two years.”

Mrs Olubiyi

The victim, Mrs Olubiyi, who spoke with New Telegraph in hospital while wearing a collar brace around her neck, however, gave a different perspective.

Mrs Olubiyi, 44, who narrated her ordeal, said they had gotten married in 2006.

Speaking further she said: “The case has been ongoing since 2021 October. I have been trying to cope with a lot of emotional disability and depression because of an issue with a girl who got pregnant. I just have to live with the girl, it went to the extent of not allowing me to go to work, saying I was not playing with the girl. We have a private residential clinic, there is a section for the staff to stay, where the lady was staying before, but when she got pregnant he brought her from the staff quarters to a section of the house.

“The lady is a staff member in the clinic where I facilitated her employment. In April last year, I was depressed because of the situation. I took the children away to fight for separation at the court in Osogbo, Osun State, but he started coming for settlement. He came with one of my colleagues, so we settled out of court.

“Although my siblings and parents were not in support that I should go back because of the behaviour he was exhibiting.

“The lady had given birth. Because of the court summons, I believed his lawyer advised him that she must not be in the compound since we are legally married, so she was moved out of the compound.

“Despite the reconciliation, he still began to exhibit certain behaviour again that we fought in my elder brother’s house. My father left in annoyance at the incident.

“The children and I came back to the house in Ekiti. In October last year, the children were going to school, but all along he would issue some threats, but I just felt they were his usual abusive words.

“Often he would tell me ‘I will kill you!’ And he will get away with it, because he is a doctor. He often said that if he killed me I would not be the one to tell the testimony. However, I used to tell my children I will not die, that I will live to see my children and their generations.

“However, I soon realised his threats were not just mere words, he was actually working towards killing me. From the initial verbal abuses it became physical. I thought it would be proper to escape so as not to die.

“Only recently, he started an argument and went for my neck, squeezed it, it was my eldest son that saved me. The argument was not even about the lady, it was not even what should generate an argument. I just asked him a question that morning. We have a school that is up and coming, he said people are saying that he is the one in charge of everything and that he has handed over.

“Normally during holiday break, pupils take part in summer lessons. But that morning the school bus was not there, so I called him and asked the whereabouts of the bus, pointing out that the driver should be around. He got angry and asked why I was disturbing him, he said he would send the number of the driver, I dropped the phone. I was in the kitchen cooking, before I came back, I saw his missed call, I called back, but his line was busy. The next thing I saw him, he came down from the clinic and started shouting that I was the one that called him, he called me and I didn’t pick up again. I said I called back, his line was busy, he asked why I was disturbing him. I was afraid he was moving closer, so I tried to move away but he just followed me down saying I walked away on him. He then went for my neck.

“That day, he almost snuffed life out of me, thank God my eldest son was around, sincerely, it was later that I knew how I got free, it was just God that saved me that day. It was later that the boy told me that he was the one who had saved me.”

She explained that the police later waded into the matter.

“The DPO said it’s not the habit of the police to follow someone home like that, but he can only give me a contact number to call in case there is any trouble. It was the police that finally rescued me and perhaps that is when the news broke out.

“While I was on my hospital bed the Permanent Secretary of the Hospital Management Board came to visit me. I guessed that was how an investigation team was set up that led to his suspension,” she explained.

When our correspondent contacted the coordinator of the Ekiti Gender Referral Centre, Barrister Rita Ilevbare, where the case was said to have referred to, she declined to comment, but, however added that the victims have the right to speak up themselves about the matter.