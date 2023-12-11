GBV: We’ll Ensure Rights’ Protection, Welfare Of Women, Children As Crucial – Aliyu

The wife of Sokoto State Governor, Hajiya Fatima Ahmed Aliyu has reiterated the commitment of the state government to ensure the welfare of women and children as well as the protection of their rights.

Hajiya Aliyu emphasised that the present administration under the able leadership of Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto places it crucial to provide welfare to women and children as well as protect their rights.

Mrs. Ahmed Aliyu stated this at the flag of this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Base Violence in Sokoto to commemorate International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls.

The campaign which calls for financing different prevention strategies to end violence against women and girls was aimed to ignite change and eradicate all forms of violence against women and girls.

In her words, Mrs Ahmed Aliyu described women as partners in shaping society hence the need to dismantle barriers and empower them to achieve their dreams.

She maintained that this annual campaign is not just a calendar event but a call to action that goes across borders.

“This annual campaign is not just a calendar event, it is a call to action, it is a declaration that violence against women is not tolerated with the provision of our laws”,

“Our commitment to this cause goes beyond mere words, it requires a profound transformation in attitudes and policies,” She said

The theme of this year’s activism is Unite; Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls.

The awareness campaign was graced by the wife of the State Deputy Governor Haj Aishatu Idris Muhammad Gobir, Wives of the Honourable Speaker; SSG, and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Members of the State Executive Council, Wives of Honourable Commissioners, Special Advisers as well as Wife of Head of Service.

Sokoto State Coordinator National Human Rights Commission, representatives from FIDA, NBA, GBV Response Team, and CSOs also graced the occasion.