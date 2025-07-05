GBV: SUG Leaders Tasked To Join Fight Against Sexual Abuse In Schools

Student Union Government (SUG) leaders across various higher institutions in Niger State have been urged to collaborate with school authorities in the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) within their campuses.

The call was made during a one-day training organised for selected SUG leaders from five tertiary institutions by the Global Promoters for Community Initiative (GPCI) in Minna. The training focused on survivor demand for justice and accountability in the fight against sexual abuse.

Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Desk Officer at the Niger State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hafsat Kusherki, emphasized the need for student leaders to educate their peers on the importance of speaking out and reporting all forms of violence. She noted that SUG executives must take active roles in driving awareness and ensuring victims are supported.

“The essence of this training is to strengthen the voices of women, students, and institutions; to advocate for women’s rights and end violence against women and girls in Niger State,” Kusherki stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Project Coordinator of GPCI, Olasukanmi Kalejaiye, called on the National Assembly to pass the long-awaited bill on sexual harassment in tertiary institutions. He said enacting the legislation would give women and students a greater sense of security and belonging.

According to him, “The National Assembly should pass the bill for an Act to prevent, prohibit, and redress sexual harassment in tertiary education institutions and related matters.”

Kalejaiye further urged the Niger State Government to pass the Gender Equal Opportunity Law and establish a dedicated commission for People with Disabilities, to foster inclusivity and protect vulnerable groups.

Speaking on the objectives of the training, GPCI’s Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Hajara Achibi, explained that one of the key goals was to increase awareness of the harmful effects of GBV, stereotypes, and harmful behaviours—both on survivors and the wider community. She stressed the importance of individual and collective responsibility in preventing such violence.

Student leaders in attendance, drawn from the Federal University of Technology, Minna; Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai; Standard College of Nursing Science; College of Education, Minna; and Al-Asas College of Health Technology, Minna, called for the organisation of similar trainings within their institutions. They stressed that equipping students with knowledge and safe reporting mechanisms is vital in empowering victims to speak up and seek justice.