GBV: Stakeholders Seek Better Funding For Responders

As part of the global campaign against gender-based violence, some civil society organisations recently held a workshop to deliberate on the issue and chart the way forward, DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Gender-Based Violence (GBV) affects millions of people globally and is considered a pervasive human rights violation. The United Nations (UN) has instituted the “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” – an annual international campaign to end violence against women and girls.

This campaign highlights the urgency of the issue and works to address its root causes. Every year, the campaign begins from November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on December 10, Human Rights Day.

During this period, individuals, civil society organizations, and governments work together to raise awareness and drive action.

For 2025, the campaign’s theme is “UNiTE to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls”.The main goal is to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls worldwide by raising awareness and mobilizing action

Strengthening support systems

In the course of this year’s activities, the Smile Outreach Foundation has identified the critical role of funding in combating GBV, citing challenges such as shrinking resources and digital exploitation.

It has therefore called on stakeholders to increase funding for institutions responding to gender-based violence (GBV) cases in Nigeria. Participants at the programme emphasized the need for strengthened support systems to address the rising tide of GBV in the country.

The founder of the Smile Outreach, Bidemi Adedire, made the call during the Voice Against Violence annual conference (VAV25) themed; Voices Against Violence: The Power of Youth in Advocacy; Bridging Generations to Combat GBV, held in Abuja.

Adedire stressed that institutions, including government agencies and civil society organizations, require adequate funding to provide essential services, including counselling, medical care, and legal support, to survivors of GBV. She highlighted challenges such as rising violence, digital exploitation, and shrinking funding, and stressed that ending GBV requires a collective effort.

“We exist because there are problems we refuse to normalize, sexual grooming, cross-generational sexual exploitation, period poverty, child marriage, and harmful traditional practice that steal futures before they even begin. And so we created solutions that are homegrown, youth-led, culturally relevant, and scalable.

“We are gathering at a time when: Gender-based violence continues to rise. Digital spaces are becoming new battlegrounds for grooming and exploitation.

Funding is shrinking, misinformation is spreading, and voices of women, girls, and young people continue to be contested,” she said.

She also disclosed that the event came at a time when young people are refusing silence, communities are waking up, and digital advocacy is reshaping the landscape of social change.

Adedire expressed hope that young people would see how much their voices are needed now, that educators, parents and guardians know their role is crucial. “This is a fight we can only win together, for the future we want, a future that we are honoured to build with you,” she said.

Safe haven

Similarly, the Founder abd Team Lead, Safe Haven Foundation, Fatima WaziriAzi has said that Gender Based Violence (GBV) is not predominant in Nigeria only but a global problem.

In a keynote address to participants, Waziri-Azi noted that young voices have always been the spark that ignites reform. She cited an example with Smile Outreach Africa as a proof that when young people rise with purpose, policies move and communities change.

“The only difference is how institutions and countries have been able to address it. In the case of Nigeria, we have to be very deliberate.

In terms of law, we have the law as almost all the states have adopted the VAPP Act as law. We need institutions that works. We need to focus on response. When survivors report, the government must have the ability to support.

“It’s not just about having the law. it’s about empowering frontline responders to be able to respond, and this will only be possible if institutions are well funded. Issues of GBV have to be priotised from the highest level, and that speaks to political will.

“From the highest level of government, we need a whole of government and society approach to be able to reduce Gender Based Violence,” she said.

Beyond passion

Waziri-Azi stressed that advocacy is not just about passion; but about being effective.”Advocacy thrives in community, not isolation. No single actor, organization, or generation can change culture alone. To dismantle gender-based violence, we must build bridges across professions, faiths, and social lines.

Bring together students, faith leaders, traditional rulers, disability advocates, market women, transport unions, teachers, and local influencers.

Each group holds a piece of the solution. “Advocacy is not a one day campaign. It is a longterm commitment to changing behavior, systems, and minds.

Many young people start with fire and end with fatigue. But consistency is what transforms moments into movements. Plan your advocacy like a calendar. Set monthly goals. Review your progress. “Evaluate what worked and what did not.

Adjust your strategy and keep going. Think of it this way: if a harmful culture took centuries to normalize, it will take sustained effort to dismantle. Do not quit because progress seems slow. Social change is a seed, it grows quietly before it blooms.

You do not have to do everything, but you must do something. And if each of us does something consistently, the world will shift. “History will not remember those who stayed neutral in the face of injustice It will remember those who stood up, spoke out, and reached back to lift others.

You are that generation. Use your voice. Use your power,” Waziri-Azi stated. The programme was crowned with a presentation of awards to winners of Hand to Mind Club Writing Competition, unveiling of VAV25 Women and the launch of Adolescent Resource Centre anchored by Emmanella Imo, Director, TSO Communications.

The Proprietress, Noel College, Okida Imo commended the organisers for the laudable initiative. “The programme has been awesome from the beginning to the end. It’s been something the girls are looking out for, I’m happy that one of our students was got an award,” she said.