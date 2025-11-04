GBV: Stakeholders Blame Norms, Culture For Gender Violence

Despite efforts to reduce gender-based violence across Niger State, Stakeholders have lamented that cultural practices and beliefs of the people are hampering progress.

Our correspondent gathered during the close out meeting to assess the performance of the Strengthen Community Active Participation Against Gender Based Violence (SCAPA GBV) 2.0 in the last six months in Minna, Niger State that, some successes have been recorded, as more people in the towns and rural areas are becoming aware of their rights.

Speaking during an interview, an official of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Gender Officer, Hasanna Maiyaki, stressed that norms, cultures and tradition play major roles in determining how the people relate with gender violence in Niger State.

According to her, “the issue of GBV is everywhere and it is a thing of concern to everyone. We have issues and one of the major issues is the security challenge in Niger State.

Going to some places where those things are happening, especially in the Zone C Senatorial zones and Kontagora in particular, everyone knows that to assess such areas, sometimes you have to put your life first into consideration before venturing and it is hindering us from getting justice for victims.

“Another pertinent issue is that of norms, beliefs and traditions of the people. However, as a Commission, we do not believe in some of these traditions and beliefs that will hinder us in getting justice for someone.